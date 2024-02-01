Home page politics

From: Laura May

Uncomfortable news for AfD politician Björn Höcke: 1.67 people are calling for the deprivation of their basic rights in Germany's largest online petition.

Berlin – Should Björn Höcke’s basic rights be deprived? On Thursday (February 1st), the “Campact” association presented what it claims to be Germany’s largest online petition to politicians from the Greens, SPD and Left in the Bundestag. More than 1,675,000 people have signed the “Stop Höcke” call in the last two months, it said. The petition probably also received a boost when the secret meeting of right-wing circles in Potsdam became known.

The signatories would like to see the withdrawal of some basic rights for Thuringia's AfD leader Björn Höcke. Reason: Höcke is endangering democracy in Germany. With the petition, “Campact” specifically calls on the federal government, Bundestag and state governments to initiate proceedings in accordance with Article 18 of the Basic Law. According to the constitutional provision, certain basic rights can be withdrawn if someone “abuses them to fight against the free democratic basic order”. According to the petition text, this is the case with Höcke.

Höcke poses a “serious threat to democracy”

Specifically, Höcke's right to stand as a candidate is to be withdrawn. Höcke represents “a serious threat to democracy, which is why his right to stand for election must be revoked,” demand the organizers. “It is time for politicians to act,” said physicist Indra Ghosh from Düsseldorf, who started the petition. The issue must be on the political agenda.

In the history of the Federal Republic, there have been four applications for the deprivation of fundamental rights under Articles before the Federal Constitutional Court. So far all have been rejected. It would be an absolute novelty if the AfD politician's rights were actually revoked. However, there is a long way to go until then. After the Bundestag, a state government or the federal government, the Federal Constitutional Court examines the forfeiture and extent of the matter. Preliminary investigations and the preservation of evidence would then be prepared in an oral hearing.

Höcke could not run for the state elections in Thuringia

So far the petition has only had a symbolic effect, but it could fuel the AfD's current crisis. Green party leader Britta Haßelmann said when handing over the signatures: “Above all, I am pleased that something is moving in the country.” It is an encouraging signal that civil society recognizes the dangers of right-wing extremism.

The AfD in Thuringia is backed by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as right-wing extremist classified, but Höcke still has a good chance in the state elections in September. In surveys, Höcke's AfD is currently clearly in the lead. If Höcke actually loses fundamental rights under Article 18, he would not be able to stand for election. However, time for this could be running out.