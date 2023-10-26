1.65 billion dirhams, the highest profits for “Emirates Islamic” in 9 months

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Emirates Islamic achieved its highest profit ever in 9 months, as profits rose by 56% to reach 1.65 billion dirhams during the first nine months of 2023, attributing the increase in profits to an increase in financed and unfinanced income, which reflects the improvement of the thriving business scene. .

According to business results, income for the third quarter of 2023 grew by 46% compared to the same period of the previous year to reach 1.2 billion dirhams, which constituted a driving force for the growth of profits by 23% to reach 435 million dirhams, which reflects the prosperity of the regional economy. Operating profits for the first nine months of the current year also showed an improvement of 83% compared to the same period of the previous year, and this was accompanied by a 35% increase in costs compared to the same period of the previous year as a result of Emirates Islamic’s investment in future growth opportunities. Business results showed that the total assets It rose to 86 billion dirhams, thus enabling Emirates Islamic to maintain a solid asset base. It stated that customer deposits amounted to 61 billion dirhams, an increase of 7% from the end of 2022, while the balances of current and savings accounts represent 75% of total deposits.

She indicated that financing activities receivable to customers increased by 7% from the end of 2022 to reach 52 billion dirhams, and that the ratio of financing to deposits reached 85%, and it is still within the limits targeted by the administration, noting that the ratio of the first tier of capital amounted to 19.1%. The capital adequacy ratio of 20.2% reflects the bank’s strong capital position.

Farid Al Mulla, CEO of Emirates Islamic, said that the bank achieved a growth in profits of 23% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, and total income jumped by 46%, and total assets increased by 15% to reach 86 billion dirhams in The first nine months of 2023, due to the growth in financing activities receivable to customers by 7% to reach 52 billion dirhams. He explained that the bank witnessed growth in all operational sectors, including the retail, business and corporate banking sectors, and in addition, the size of the bank’s instrument book reached a record number of 10 billion dirhams, which represents the highest value ever and the highest percentage of total assets to date. He concluded by emphasizing that Emirates Islamic is firmly convinced of the importance of nurturing and developing local talent, and has achieved a strong localization rate of 36%. The percentage of women in leadership positions also increased to 23%, which is in line with the bank’s increasing commitment to diversity and inclusion.