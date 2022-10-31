Today, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority is celebrating the 13th edition of the Public Transport Day initiative, which coincides with the authority’s celebration of its 17th anniversary, under the slogan “Public Transport Day encourages a healthy lifestyle (#hurry_slow)”, with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to use mass transportation, to reach To their destinations on time, relax during the flight.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, confirmed that the Public Transport Day initiative succeeded in achieving its desired goals, as it contributed to strengthening the role of the Emirate of Dubai in supporting efforts that contribute to improving the environment, achieving sustainable development, and encouraging residents to use mass transportation. And raising the percentage of its users by raising their awareness of the modern mass transportation system provided by the authority, which includes: Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public transport buses, marine transportation, and taxi vehicles. At a rate of 1.3 million passengers per day, and the first half of this year witnessed a growth in the number of passengers, as the number of users reached 304.6 million passengers, at a rate of 1.68 million passengers per day.

He said: “The public transport system in Dubai is characterized by the integration of its elements with each other, and it has become the backbone of the movement of residents in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai. The strategy and implementation according to which the Roads and Transport Authority operates, is based on the principle of integration to achieve smoothness and ease of movement in the Emirate of Dubai, and includes the development and expansion of road networks, crossings and the mass transit system with all its components, including metro, trams, buses, marine transportation, first and last mile means, joint mobility, and the development of pedestrian and bicycle facilities. and linking them, developing traffic and technical transportation systems necessary to achieve the best use and highest efficiency of the road and mass transportation system, as well as applying supportive policies to encourage the public to reduce dependence on private vehicles and increase their dependence on other means and methods of transportation, including mass transportation and shared transportation.

Al Tayer said: “The authority was completed under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, since its establishment, has launched a wide range of mega projects, the value of which has exceeded 140 billion dirhams, the most important of which is the Dubai Metro, which increased in length after running the 2020 route to nearly 90 kilometers, and the Dubai Tram with a length of 11 kilometers, and the Dubai Water Canal, which was completed in less than three years.”

The authority also implemented a wide range of road projects that contributed to increasing the length of the road network from 8,715 lanes-km in 2006 to 18,475 lanes-km in 2021, and the number of vehicle bridges and tunnels increased sixfold, from 129 bridges and tunnels in 2006 to 884 bridges and tunnels, as well as The number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels has quadrupled, from 26 pedestrian bridges and tunnels to 121 bridges and tunnels during the same period, including Dubai Metro and Tram bridges and tunnels.

Al Tayer stressed that the projects implemented by the authority have enhanced the global competitiveness of the UAE, and led to it being ranked first in the world in road quality, for five consecutive years, and the authority’s efforts in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command have contributed to reducing road accident deaths from about 22 deaths. per 100,000 in 2006, to 1.9 cases in 2021.

He explained that the authority supports the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai in digital transformation and employs the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to raise operational efficiency and develop the quality of services provided to customers. Modern and digital technologies to serve infrastructure and transport are translated through six strategic axes and 11 tracks, all in line with the trends of digital transformation and the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He added: “The Authority has completed 76 projects out of the total of 106 digital strategy projects, and 14 projects are underway, and it intends to implement 16 projects in the future. The percentage of digital adoption of the Authority’s services has reached 95.8%, while the compliance rate with the Dubai Data Law has reached 100%.” .

• 461 million passengers used public transportation and shared transportation in Dubai in 2021.

Dubai Smart Mobility Strategy

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, indicated that the authority is moving forward with the implementation of the Dubai strategy for smart, self-driving transport to convert 25% of the total mobility trips in Dubai into smart self-driving trips by 2030, which ended earlier From the initial stage of preparing digital maps to operate the self-driving cruise vehicle “Origin”, in preparation for the actual launch of the service in 2023, to make Dubai the first city in the world outside the United States of America in the commercial operation of self-driving cruise vehicles, and the authority will start operating a limited number of self-driving cruise vehicles Origin, to provide taxi service and electronic reservation service, and the number will gradually double to reach 4000 vehicles by 2030.