The Murcian municipality of Yecla has felt this past dawn from Sunday to Monday an earthquake of 1.6 magnitude, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN) in its Web page.

A neighbor of this town called around 3:48 a.m. to the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia reporting that he had noticed a tremor in the ground, something that the IGN has finally confirmed, which specifically places the earthquake at 3:43 am.

In principle, according to ‘112’, no damage has been recorded. The epicenter would have occurred in the northwest of the city, as can be seen in the image.

Other earthquakes this past dawn

This morning has also been registered another earthquake, as well according to data collected by the IGN, in the Canary Islands. Specifically, in the south of the island of Tenerife, near Güímar, with its epicenter in the ocean. In this case, it is a 1.7 magnitude earthquake, recorded at 3:04 am, also at dawn.

In the town of Santa Fe (Granada), it has been noticed other at 2:46 am, 2.3 magnitude. In the municipality of Tous (Valencia), one magnitude 1.9 at 2:25. And in the Gulf of Cádiz other magnitude 3 at 2:19 am.

This past Sunday, February 14, the IGN has registered up to 12 earthquakes, without any reaching magnitude 3. The vast majority in Santa Fe (Granada).