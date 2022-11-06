Home page World

1.9 billion can be won in the American Powerball lottery. This is the highest lottery win of all time. Most recently, 40 draws ended without a winner.

Washington, DC – A new record has been set in the United States: the Powerball lottery jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion, making it the world’s largest grand prize in lottery history. The Powerball jackpot is now the “biggest lottery prize ever offered in the world,” the lottery operator said before the drawing last Saturday evening (November 5). However, no winner could be determined in this drawing either.

Record lottery in the USA: 40 draws could not determine a winner

The jackpot has grown steadily. The last time there was a winner was at the beginning of August. Since then, in 40 draws, no player has been able to pick six correct numbers. If a player had hit the jackpot on Saturday night, they would have won $1.6 billion, the equivalent of around 1.64 billion euros. The winner can have the sum paid out over a period of around 30 years – or opt for a one-off payment of almost half of the profit.

Record lottery in the USA: The previous record was from 2016

In January 2016, three Powerball players shared the world’s largest jackpot in history, amounting to $1.586 billion. The second highest jackpot – and the highest won by a single player – was worth $1.537 billion and was hit in October 2018 on the Mega Millions lottery.

Powerball lottery tickets cost two dollars and are sold in 45 US states as well as the metropolitan area of ​​Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The chance of hitting the jackpot is about one in 292 million. For comparison, the risk of being struck by lightning in the United States is about one in a million. (AFP/LP)