Number of Brazilians benefited by Desenrola Brasil may grow if large banks join the program

O Ministry of Finance estimates that 1.5 million Brazilians with debts of up to R$100 will be removed from the list of defaulters by the end of this month with the launch of the Desenrola Brasil program – started this Monday (July 17, 2023). The estimated denegativation amount is R$ 100 million.

According to the minister Fernando Haddad, the withdrawal of CPFs that owed this amount was the prerequisite for banking institutions to adhere to the program. The number of people benefited can grow with the adhesion of more banks to the project.

In conversation with journalists, Haddad pointed out that the number of people who owe up to R$ 100 off the list of defaulters could rise to 2.5 million – reaching the amount of R$ 200 million in debt withdrawn from default.

“This debt will not be allowed to be negatived by the bank again. In practice, the effect of the negative name drops. We understand that a restriction is disproportionate [no CPF por conta desses valores]. The restriction falls, but the debt remains active in accounting terms with the bank”he said.

In this 1st phase of Desenrola Brasil, R$ 50 billion were released for the negotiation of debts for Level 2 of Desenrola – people who earn more than 2 minimum wages and up to R$ 20,000.

The amount contributed to the program was made available in the form of presumed credit. In this way, negotiations between defaulters and banks will have tax compensation provided by the federal government.

For the 2nd phase of the program, the National Treasury reserved the initial amount of R$ 7.5 billion to be used as guarantees. This amount will be for Group 1, people who earn up to 2 minimum wages and have debts of up to R$ 5,000.

Watch the announcement about the program (24min10s):