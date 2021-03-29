A woman receives the covid vaccine in Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl (State of Mexico). Sáshenka Gutiérrez / EFE

This Sunday Mexico received the largest shipment of vaccines against covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. After weeks of diplomatic negotiations, the United States sent 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca on Sunday: the first batch to leave its territory and reach a foreign country. The agreement between Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumes that the vaccines are on loan, which is a lifeline for the Mexican government, which has lagged behind in vaccination and has only managed to immunize just over five million inhabitants, among one target population of 117 million people.

The doses left a plant in West Chester (Ohio) after eight at night and arrived at almost 10:30 at night at the Mexico City airport. The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, thanked President Joseph Biden “for his authorization to AstraZeneca to send 2.7 million doses of vaccines manufactured by that company to our country. It is a very significant endorsement at a critical moment that accounts for the close cooperation of both nations, ”he wrote on Twitter. A shipment of 1.2 million additional doses is contemplated for next April 1.

It was not an easy negotiation. Biden and López Obrador held a working meeting on March 1 and since then the Mexican president had raised the possibility that his neighbor “shared” part of his vaccines, a petition anchored in the claim for unequal access to drugs against the covid between rich and poor countries. The United States ruled out it at first and said its only priority was to vaccinate its citizens: the position that has made it the country that has vaccinated the most, but which has earned it criticism around the world. After a videoconference in the middle of the month between the two leaders, the agreement was closed on March 18.

In addition to the 2.7 million that will arrive in Mexico, Washington plans to send 1.5 million doses to Canada, which has implied a nod for its North American allies two months after Biden assumed the presidency. The announcements also coincided with restrictions that the Mexican government imposed on its southern border with the aim of curbing the pandemic and Central American migration to the United States.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations acknowledged that a recurring question after a concession from the White House is what is given in exchange, but evaded the question of an alleged exchange of immigration measures for vaccines. The US spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said a few days ago that the discussions on both issues took place at the same time, but that they were not related to each other. Migration has been the Achilles heel in the so-called “honeymoon” of the first months of the Biden Administration. Psaki has arranged for Mexico and Canada to “reimburse” the doses of this vaccine or others in the coming months.

The shipment is key for the Latin American country, which in mid-February began mass vaccination of adults over 60 years of age with 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca, but did not have enough vaccines available to administer the second application. The characteristics of the biological give a margin of 8 to 12 weeks between the two injections that it requires, which involved efforts against the clock for the Mexican authorities to obtain the missing doses.

AstraZeneca is Mexico’s main bet in vaccination. It was the first vaccine acquired and approved by the Government, there is an agreement to package it locally and it is, according to the purchase orders, the one that will be applied the most: it is expected that some 40 million Mexicans will receive it. Bottlenecks in the production chain have delayed packaging and the country has the equivalent of 18 million doses in bulk, but they have not been able to leave the laboratories and no injection completed in Mexico has been administered to the population. The authorities’ forecast is that this will be unlocked in the third week of April. As that happens, the vaccine vials continue to arrive from abroad: first from India and now from the United States.

Despite its nationalist position on vaccination, the agreement does not really affect the United States. The so-called Oxford vaccine has not been approved by health regulators and has not been distributed in the country. At AstraZeneca’s US plants there are, according to The New York Times, tens of millions of doses in stock and unused. The pharmaceutical company itself had advocated in recent weeks for the Government to allow other countries to take advantage of them.

After an unfortunate start in vaccination, marked by the global shortage of doses, the challenge for Mexico is now to accelerate the applications of a portfolio with five different biologics and different logistical implications: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, CanSino, Sinovac and Sputnik V. Se they have given more than 6 million injections, between first and second doses, although they have almost doubled. López Obrador’s slogan to his team is to apply between 300,000 and 600,000 daily doses, although the average since the end of December is only around 70,000. The goal is for 15 million Mexicans over 60 to receive at least one application before the end of April.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country