The Emirates Red Crescent Authority announced that the total number of beneficiaries of the authority’s Ramadan programs this year amounts to 1,562,950 people inside the UAE and in 60 countries around the world, explaining that the programs include fasting breakfast, zakat al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Ramadan Mir and breaking the fast, at an initial cost estimated at about 34 million and 146 thousand dirhams, and the authority strengthened its Ramadan programs this year to reduce the repercussions of the humanitarian conditions prevailing in many countries.

The Red Crescent Authority launched its seasonal Ramadan campaign under the slogan (Ramadan .. Continuous Giving) through a press conference it held today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of the Commission’s Secretary-General, Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, and the Deputy Secretary-General and partners, to provide support and assistance to the groups and segments that the Authority targets. Inside and outside the country, the details of the campaign, which is more comprehensive this year, have been announced, keeping pace with the quantitative and qualitative expansion witnessed by the organization’s humanitarian programs and charitable projects.

The Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs in the Red Crescent, Rashid Mubarak Al-Mansoori, confirmed during his speech before the press conference that the authority’s programs and activities inside and outside the country are witnessing steady growth, and he added, “This is evident from the size of the Ramadan campaign, which we are about to launch its activities today, targeting support Donors and philanthropists who are our support in alleviating suffering, improving life and preserving human dignity, and they are also our help in combating poverty, hunger and diseases and strengthening the infrastructure for basic services in many countries.

He said: “The activities of this year’s Ramadan campaign aim to strengthen the bridges of communication with the society of the benevolent country and to strengthen the areas of partnership with all its sectors to support the efforts of our national authority at home and abroad, and to achieve its aspirations to expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of its services, and to pioneer broader areas of effort and provide greater care for the vulnerable segments.” and people in need and needy families, and make a quantum leap in their programs and move them to a more effective way to improve life and reduce the severity of suffering.

He added, “The Ramadan campaign this year comes in difficult and complex humanitarian circumstances affected by emergency developments on the international arena, in addition to the crises and natural disasters witnessed by many countries around us, especially the recent earthquake disaster in both Syria and Turkey, which requires concerted efforts, strengthening them, and working together.” To reduce the impact of these crises on the lives of the segments and groups that we target.

He said, “As we are preparing to receive the best months, we seek to enhance the spirit of human solidarity by providing the opportunity to participate in our programs spread inside and outside the country, as hundreds of thousands benefit from the Ramadan programs of the Authority, expressing the Authority’s thanks and appreciation to the sponsors of this year’s campaign, who are: a strategic partner.” Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC”, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Aldar Properties Company, Gold Partner “Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society, Q Holding and Al Masaood Group”, Communication Partners “Etisalat, Du”, Logistics Partner “Aramex Company”.