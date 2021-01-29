Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr completed his agreement with the French Nantes to join the Algerian international, Mahdi Obeid, hours before the “winter registration” door was closed. A report published by the French newspaper L’Equipe confirmed that the 28-year-old Algerian international is on the way to Dubai, after reaching an agreement with the “Brigadier.” For 1.5 million euros.

Midfielder Mehdi Abeid joined his current club, Nantes, from Dijon in July 2019, and his contract with the latter extends until 2022.