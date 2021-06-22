A batch with 1.5 million doses of the vaccine from Janssen (Pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson) arrived in Brazil this Tuesday (22.Jun.2021). The disembarkation took place at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, and was accompanied by Minister Marcelo Queiroga (Health).

“Another 1.5 million doses of hope for the Brazilian people“, said the minister. Queiroga stated that the fact that the immunizing agent is applied in a single dose will facilitate the advance of immunization against covid-19 in Brazil.

The doses were anticipated at the request of the federal government. Brazil has a contract to receive 38 million doses of Janssen’s vaccine. Initially, vaccines were expected to arrive starting in September.

In the contract, Janssen charged US$ 10 per dose and was supposed to receive US$ 380 million. But, according to Queiroga, the government managed to reduce the final value of the agreement by 25%, in savings of U$95 million.

The immunizing agent had its emergency use approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on March 31. The vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson has an average efficacy of 66%.

With the arrival of Janssen doses, the vaccines applied by the PNI (National Immunization Program) are 4: CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the immunizing agent from Johnson & Johnson. The Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, and the Indian vaccine, Covaxin, have exceptional use approval in some states, but no nationwide distribution.

With the highest number of doses, Queiroga once again stated that all people aged 18 or over will be vaccinated with the 1st dose by September. The minister informed this deadline on Monday (June 21), at the Covid-19 Special Committee in the Senate. It is expected that by December all people aged 18 or over will have received both doses.

