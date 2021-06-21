The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Monday (June 21, 2021) that 1.5 million doses of Janssen’s vaccine should arrive in Brazil on Tuesday morning (June 22). The statement was made to the Covid-19 Senate Special Committee.

The immunizing agent is applied in a single dose and had its emergency use approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on March 31.

“I already anticipate here, firsthand, that tomorrow 1.5 million doses of Janssen vaccine should arrive at Viracopos Airport or Guarulhos airport. They are useful vaccines, like the others, but this is a single dose, which allows for faster immunization”, said during the hearing.

The forecast is that the immunizers arrive at 6:45 am. The Ministry of Health is working to try additional doses of the vaccine this week, according to a statement by the agency’s executive secretary, Rodrigo Cruz.

According to Queiroga, the cargo is part of the anticipation of doses that had been negotiated with Janssen. The immunizing agent was expected to be delivered in the last quarter of 2021.

“Initially, we negotiated with Janssen and they would anticipate us last week 3 million doses. Unfortunately, the arrival of these 3 million doses was not possible”, said

With the arrival of the Janssen vaccine, Brazil will use 4 immunizers: AstraZeneca, CoronaVac, Pfizer and Janssen.

