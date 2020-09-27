Market cap of Sensex top 10 companies of eight Sensex top companies fell by Rs 1,57,277.53 crore last week. Reliance Industries was the biggest loser. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 1,457.16 points or 3.83 percent in the previous week. Only Infosys and HCL Technologies increased their market capitalization during the week.During this period, the market valuation of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 70,189.95 crore to Rs 14,88,797.82 crore. The market capitalization of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 31,096.67 crore to Rs 2,39,880.86 crore. ICICI Bank’s market position declined by Rs 14,752.95 crore to Rs 2,40,329.93 crore. Similarly, HDFC’s market valuation also declined by Rs 12,737.66 crore to Rs 2,96,339.09 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 10,675.53 crore to Rs 9,08,940.15 crore. HDFC Bank’s market position was down by Rs 7,286.42 crore to Rs 5,74,614.23 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 5,710.01 crore to Rs 2,47,292.12 crore.

Fall in market cap of HUL

The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) also declined by Rs 4,828.34 crore to Rs 4,88,179.05 crore. The market capitalization of HCL Technologies increased by Rs 4,450.79 crore to Rs 2,24,555.79 crore. HCL Technologies is the new company to be included in the list of valued companies.

Infosys market cap increased

Infosys market valuation rose by Rs 3,622.14 crore to Rs 4,30,647.81 crore. Reliance Industries retained the first position in the list of top 10 companies. It was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotik Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies respectively.