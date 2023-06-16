Home page World

The earth is heating up. The 1.5 degree mark was exceeded for the first time in June. Researchers speak of the “warmest June since records began”.

Frankfurt – Rising sea level and more hot days: climate change is already evident in Germany. According to the federal government, extreme weather events, such as in the Ahr valley, more than tripled. While there were an average of three hot days in Germany in 1951, in 2020 there were already eleven.

Climate change: The average global temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees in June

The latest data from ERA5 also show that the climate is warming, the European reported Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday (June 15). The average global surface temperatures for the first days of June 2023 are “by far” the highest data for this month. Accordingly, the global average temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees in the first week of June.

This number should already be familiar to many. With the Paris climate agreement in 2015, almost all countries in the world agreed to pursue the 1.5 or 2 degree target. This means that the earth may only warm up by an average of 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrialization (1850-1900). From the perspective of many researchers, this is now considered unattainable.

Climate change: World experiences “warmest June on record”

With the first hot days of June, the world experienced “the warmest June on record,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service. In Germany it is currently particularly dry and hot. Spain is also struggling with a severe drought. “Monitoring our climate is more important than ever to determine how often and for how long global temperatures exceed 1.5 degrees.”

However, it is not the first time that the degree target has been exceeded. According to the report, for the first time in December 2015, the global average temperature increased for a few days by more than 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial temperature for that month. This limit was also broken in 2016 and 2020.

Low water on the Elbe near Magdeburg: According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, we are currently experiencing the “warmest June since records began”. © Peter Gercke/dpa

Typically, exceeding the 1.5 degree mark occurs in the winter months or early spring – especially near the Arctic Ocean. During this time, the strongest rise in temperature since industrialization has been recorded. After all, there have been fewer ice surfaces there in recent years. However, the warm period in early June is an exception, it said.

Climate crisis: 1.5 degree threshold exceeded in June – El Niño could cause the temperature to rise again

Due to the current climate phenomenon El Niño, the global average temperature this year could again be more than 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial level. According to a report by the World Meteorological Organization, one of the next five years will be one of the warmest since records began. The probability that the 1.5 degree threshold will be exceeded within these five years is 32 percent.

As the global average temperature continues to rise and is likely to exceed 1.5 degrees more frequently in the future, constant monitoring is necessary, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. This is the only way to track how quickly you are approaching the long-term limit values. The The climate crisis affects everyone, but women in the Global South in particular are often at the mercy of it without any protection. (cheese)