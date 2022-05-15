In Brazil, more people declare themselves to be on the right than on the left, according to data from the Political Panorama survey, carried out by the Senate. Currently, 21% of voters in the country say they are on the right, practically twice as many as those who say they are on the left, 11%. The largest group, however, still does not identify with either side of the polarization, nor with the center.

The most recent edition of the survey, carried out in December of last year with 5,850 respondents by the DataSenado Institute, shows a growth in voters “neither from the right, nor from the left, nor from the center”. This group went from 50% to 55%, between the previous and the most recent survey.

The downward trend of voters who called themselves right-wing has stabilized. In 2019, it was 29%; in 2021, 20%; now it’s 21%. On the other hand, those who claim to have a left-wing stance remain on the decline. It was 18% in 2019, 15% in 2021 and 11% now.

The contingent of those who consider themselves to be the center has also fallen, but at a slower pace. In 2019, 32% considered themselves to be a center, a rate that was 11% last year and now stands at 9%, a variation within the margin of error.

For political scientist Antônio Lavareda, a specialist in electoral research, the shift to the right in Brazilian society began to be noticed ten years ago and could be even greater. “Brazil has been moving to the right since 2012, conservatism has grown a lot. Our rejection of abortion and drug use is greater than in the United States,” said Lavareda.

PROTAGONISM. The director of the Secretariat for Transparency, Elga Mara Teixeira Lopes, said that the presence of a right-wing ruler in power makes more people come out with this ideological profile. “It is the most present ideology, with protagonism. The biggest representative of this voter is in the government, so he fills his chest more to say that he is on the right,” she noted.

In addition to ideological orientation, the research addressed topics that are on the agenda and have to do with the agenda of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government. The issues range from environmental protection, access to firearms, homophobia, abortion, religion, emergency aid, misinformation, among others.

The survey includes standard topics, since 2008, related to democracy and the Senate itself, but some issues were included in the most recent rounds at the suggestion of the responsible team and at the request of the senators themselves.

According to Elga, the deepening of questions about religiosity is due to the growth of the evangelical population and its greater political protagonism, without the IBGE Census having been carried out – the last round was in 2010, leaving a vacuum in the officially available data.

“We decided to go deeper because of the significant increase in evangelicals. How do they think politically, how many of us are evangelicals and what weight will it have in the election?”, said Elga. “We really wanted to know the profile of the voter, who is more politicized, but is very belligerent, not always very coherent with the knowledge of different subjects. We wanted to photograph the level of political maturity of voters today.”

RELIGION. The vast majority of Brazilians (82%) say that religion is very important in their lives, but they give more weight to the family in the formation of political choices than to religion – 54% say that the family has an influence on political choices, while 58 % say that religion does not influence. Religion weighs in decisions for 40% of respondents.

The involvement of the clergy in public office, in turn, is not approved by the majority. Just over half of the people (52%) disagree that it is good for the country for religious leaders to assume political office; 43% see this participation in a positive light. And there is a division when the question is: “When making laws, politicians should take into account what religious traditions say” – 52% of respondents agree, compared to 45% who disagree, within the survey’s margin of error.

These perceptions change when there is a stratification between Catholics and Evangelicals. Among evangelicals, 65% think that traditions should be considered in the elaboration of laws, 55% say that religion influences their political choices and 56% understand the occupation of positions by religious leaders as positive.

In Brazil, the movement of evangelical candidates dates back to the 1980s, with the election of the first pastors to seats in Congress. Since then, there has been a tendency to increase the presence of parliamentarians linked to the leadership of Protestant churches in Brazil.

Evangelical churches design their own strategies to elect more congressmen in each election, many of them indicating names of the hierarchy as the “official candidate”. The candidacies of members of the Catholic clergy are more dispersed and do not usually follow a directive from the Church.

BALLOTS. Another issue addressed in the survey was the Brazilian electoral system, which has become Bolsonaro’s preferred target. The result demonstrates a lack of adherence to the contesting discourse on the security of electronic voting machines, adopted by the president. Respondents were confronted with the following sentence: “I trust the results of electronic voting machines in elections. Do you agree or disagree?”. Altogether, 66% said they trusted the results of elections held with the equipment, while 32% said they did not. The result indicates stability compared to the previous survey, in which 67% said they trust, compared to 31% who declared they do not trust electronic voting machines.

The majority perception of the population clashes with ideas defended by the president and adopted by the government, in social matters. For 69%, facilitating access to firearms will not increase the safety of the population and 72% do not see the environment well protected in Brazil. Homosexuals suffer a lot of discrimination in Brazil, according to 76% of respondents. These three views are consolidated when comparing the current result with those of the two previous surveys. There were variations only within the margin of error.

One of the items that registered the most change was that involving abortion. The percentage of people who do not agree that women should have the right to terminate a pregnancy, if they want to, went from 52% to 58%.

The survey also reveals an affinity of thinking on the part of the right-wing electorate with Bolsonaro’s flags. Those who declare themselves to be right-wing go against the majority perception in the country in almost all the consulted topics, with the exception of the right to abortion.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.