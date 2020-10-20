If you have not yet been able to get a Kisan Credit Card, do not delay, apply now. Banks have added 1.5 crore farmers to the Kisan Credit Card Scheme (KCC) and sanctioned concessional loans of Rs 1.35 lakh crore for them. This campaign to provide loans at a cheaper interest rate will not only increase the income of farmers, but will also strengthen the rural economy and increase production in agriculture and allied sectors. This campaign will also have a special role in ensuring food security for our country. It is very easy to get a Kisan Credit Card. If you are taking advantage of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi then it is even easier for you.

If applying, then this is the process

Visit the official site https://pmkisan.gov.in/ and download the Kisan Credit Card form here. You have to fill this form with your land documents, crop details. This information should also be given that you have not made any other Kisan Credit Card from any other bank or branch. Fill and submit the application, after which you will get the Kisan Credit Card from the concerned bank.

Documents required for KCC

For ID proof: Voter ID card / PAN card / Passport / Aadhaar card / Driving license etc.

Address proof: Voter ID card / passport / Aadhaar card / driving license etc.

Also read: 7th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will not be available, if you have not done this important work

Explain that during the Kovid-19 crisis, the Finance Ministry had announced to add 2.5 crore farmers to this scheme under the ‘Self-Reliant India Campaign’. The reason for this was to help the farmers to meet their financial needs in the hour of crisis and to provide loan assistance of two lakh crore rupees to the economy.

KCC scheme was launched in 1998

The Finance Ministry said in an official statement on Monday, “Banks and other concerned parties have made the continuous effort in the right direction to issue KCC to 1.5 crore farmers including fishermen, livestock farmers to provide loans at affordable interest rates.” Has The total spending limit for all Kisan Credit Cards issued is Rs 1.35 lakh crore. The KCC scheme was launched in 1998. The aim was to provide timely loans to farmers for agricultural activities without any hindrance.

Interest is very low

Under the Kisan Credit Card, the Government of India provides two percent subsidy on interest to farmers and an incentive discount of three percent to farmers who repay loans on time. In this way, the annual interest rate on KCC comes to four percent. Taking a big step in the interest of the farmers, the government has ensured that in 2019, including the provision of subsidy in the interest rate in KCC, the system of giving its benefits to the cattle industry including livestock and fishermen. Also, the limit of KCC loan to be given without any guarantee has been increased from 1 lakh to 1.60 lakh.