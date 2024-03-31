The Egyptian Minister of Agriculture, Al-Sayyid Al-Qasir, said in a statement on Saturday that this boom in agricultural exports came after Egypt succeeded in opening 95 markets over the past ten years and exporting more than 400 agricultural commodities to 160 countries.

Al-Quseir pointed out that export is considered one of the most important sources of foreign currency, as total exports of fresh and manufactured agricultural production last year amounted to about $9 million.

The Egyptian Minister of Agriculture added that what is being exported is the surplus over the local market’s need, and the goods and products in which the Egyptian state has a competitive advantage, such as citrus fruits and other products.

He said that export aims to increase the economic return and support the Egyptian farmer and producer by finding a mechanism to market surplus production to maintain a price balance and achieve an amount of return that will provide the Egyptian farmer with appropriate profitability that guarantees his sustainability.