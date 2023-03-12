Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) has once again broken its all-time concurrent PC user peak, 11 years after it launched on Steam, and just a month after setting the last record.

The shooter – which has been around in one form or another for over 20 years at this point – recently surpassed its own concurrent record, hitting an all-time peak of 1.32 million players last month.

Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

In a tweet on the game’s official Twitter account over the weekend, the team thanked its 1.4m Twitter followers for “organizing and playing CS:GO concurrently today”, which was a very smooth follow into noting the shooter’s all-new concurrent record.

According to SteamDB1,420,183 players contributed to the new record yesterday, with the game barely dropping below half a million simultaneous users every week.

Thank you to our 1.4M Twitter followers for organizing and playing CS:GO concurrently today. —CS:GO (@CSGO) March 11, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

See also How does Elden Ring perform with patch 1.02? Digital Foundry offers a preview Manage cookie settings



Prior to February’s new record, CS:GO’s concurrent user record reportedly stood at 1,308,963 players. But that record was set three years ago, and as you may remember, there was something happening at that time that unexpectedly kept us all indoors. That makes these record-breaking user numbers particularly impressive.

The new record comes just days after reports hinted that a new version of CS:GO – possibly called Counter-Strike 2 – could be on the way.

While there’s been no formal word from Valve, Steam, or anyone else for that matter – so all we can do right now is chalk this up to a rumor – if a recent NVIDIA leak is correct and executable files called “cs2” and “csgo2 “Have indeed been discovered, a beta could launch as soon as later this month. Watch this space.