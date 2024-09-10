Siegfried Russwurm deliberately chooses pithy words. Germany is currently “on the losing track,” said the head of the BDI industrial association on Tuesday in Berlin. The location has lost its momentum, the business model is in danger. A fifth of the value added in industry could be lost. “That’s not just talk. For years, the facts have shown a clear downward trend,” he stresses – a nod to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who has been spreading a different narrative for years: that of an impending green growth miracle.