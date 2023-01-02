Bloomberg described last year as a year to forget for most of the world’s wealthy, after recording a record loss rate in one year of nearly $ 1.4 trillion.

The agency attributed the causes of these heavy losses to factors beyond the control of the wealthy and other factors they had a hand in. Among the factors causing these losses was the impact of cryptocurrency trading on the economy, and the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which led to the imposition of severe penalties on business giants.

She referred to the policies of Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, whose fortune decreased by $ 138 billion from what it was on the first of last January.

The Tesla CEO also entered history as the only human in history to erase $200 billion from his net worth.

Elon Musk’s wealth peaked at $340 billion on November 4, 2021, and he remained the richest person in the world until he was surpassed last month by Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire behind the luxury goods company “Louis Vuitton.”

Tesla’s value fell by about 65 percent in 2022, or $700 billion, after it exceeded $1 trillion in October 2021. Musk also sold a lot of his shares in Tesla to fund the Twitter takeover.

It is reported that last September, Bloomberg reported that Jeff Bezos’ wealth decreased by $9.8 billion, which is the largest loss-making wealth among those tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Elon Musk’s net worth decreased by $8.4 billion.

The fortunes of Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Steve Ballmer lost more than $4 billion, while Warren Buffett and Bill Gates lost $3.4 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively.

The agency says that the large daily losses of billionaires reflect the broad selling in the US stock market, as investors bet that the higher-than-expected consumer price index (inflation) data will lead to the Federal Reserve raising interest more strongly.