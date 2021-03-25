A.Once again, more fathers have opted for paid professional leave to look after their children. The number of men who received parental allowance rose last year by 1.4 percent to around 462,000, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday in Wiesbaden. Their share of all recipients of parental allowance rose to just under a quarter. If both the father and mother were to receive parental allowance equally for all children, the value would be exactly 50 percent.

In the majority of cases, fathers only take on the smaller part: while women received or wanted to receive parental benefit on average for 14.5 months, it was 3.7 months for men. The Federal Office announced that this distribution has remained practically constant in recent years.

Front runner Saxony

With a proportion of fathers of 30 percent, Saxony was the front runner among the federal states in 2020, followed by Bavaria and Berlin with 27.2 percent each. The lowest proportion of fathers was in Saarland with 19.1 percent and Bremen with 20.7 percent. Overall, the number of women and men who received parental allowance fell slightly last year by 0.2 percent to around 1.9 million. This corresponds to the trend in births, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Statistical Office.

The demand for the so-called Elterngeld Plus, which is usually lower each month but is paid for longer, is increasing: 552,000 women and men opted for it last year, an increase of around 1.8 percent compared to the previous year. With parental allowance plus, up to 36 months are possible for both parents together, with basic parental allowance 14 months.