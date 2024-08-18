The Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of their reconquest of power in Afghanistan with a military parade at the former US base of Bagram, where the prime minister promised to “stay on course with Islamic law.”

According to the criteria of

“Our leaders must be aware that our duties did not end with the jihad (holy war), we now have the responsibility to maintain the course of Islamic law,” said Afghan Prime Minister Hassan Akhund in his speech.

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban entered Kabul without resistance, causing the government to flee and the Western coalition to collapse. led by the United States, which had ousted them from power 20 years earlier. The victory is commemorated one day earlier (August 14) according to the Afghan (and Persian) calendar.

In 2021, the Taliban reached the outskirts of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and unleashed panic among the population. Photo:EFE Share

“UNESCO is alarmed by the damaging consequences of this rising dropout rate, which could lead to an increase in child labour and early marriages. In just three years, the de facto authorities have wiped out two decades of steady progress in education in Afghanistan, and the future of an entire generation is now at risk.”

No woman participated in the festivities and even female journalists have been banned from covering this anniversary. The Taliban apply Islamic law in an ultra-rigorous manner and in their three years in power have severely curtailed women’s freedom, making them increasingly excluded from public spaces.

At least 1.4 million adolescents in Afghanistan were deprived of access to secondary education since the Taliban returned to power, endangering the future of an entire generation, UNESCO reported on the anniversary of their rise.

Access to primary education also declined dramatically, with 1.1 million fewer children attending schoolthe UN agency said. “UNESCO is alarmed by the harmful consequences of this rising school dropout rate, which could lead to an increase in child labour and early marriages. In just three years, the de facto authorities have wiped out two decades of steady progress in education in Afghanistan, and the future of an entire generation is now at risk,” it said.

Currently, nearly 2.5 million girls and adolescents are deprived of their right to education, representing 80% of school-aged girls, the UN agency reported.

The Taliban administration, which is not recognized by any other country, imposed restrictions on women that the UN describes as “gender apartheid”Afghanistan is the only country in the world that prevents girls and women from attending secondary and higher education.

“As a result of the bans imposed by the de facto authorities, at least 1.4 million adolescents have been deliberately deprived of access to secondary education since 2021,” UNESCO stressed. This represents an increase of 300,000 since the agency’s previous count in April 2023.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay He urged the international community to remain mobilized “to obtain the unconditional reopening of schools “The number of secondary and university-level education programmes for Afghan girls and women is also a cause for concern,” the statement added, noting that the number of university students has declined by 53% since 2021. “As a result, the country will quickly face a shortage of qualified graduates for the most specialized jobs, exacerbating development challenges,” UNESCO stressed.

Also after three years of the rise of the Taliban, Afghanistan remains one of the poorest countries in the world, with mass unemployment and a serious humanitarian crisis.

ABDULLAH HASRAT AND PASCALE TROUILLAUD

AFP

Kabul and Paris