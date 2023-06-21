At a UN conference in Geneva, countries pledged 1.5 billion dollars (almost 1.4 billion euros) in emergency aid to conflict-ravaged Sudan. The situation in the third largest African country is deteriorating day by day, a humanitarian disaster is unfolding.

And that in a country that already has so many scars from previous conflicts. The war in Darfur (2003-2020) displaced three million people and cost an estimated 300,000 lives. Due to the recent outbreak of violence, almost two million people are now said to have packed their bags, half a million of whom have now fled to one of the neighboring countries, namely to Chad. The care in Sudan is on the verge of collapse due to the civil war.

Felipe van Braak, medical coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (AzG), is in the Sudanese coastal city of Port Sudan, from where part of the international aid is coordinated. His organization recently sounded the alarm after armed groups looted MSF clinics and also stole vehicles. Plugs were deliberately pulled from freezers in several places, resulting in the loss of life-saving infusions and other medicines.

“It doesn’t matter which party the armed men belonged to,” says Van Braak. “Whoever does it has direct negative consequences for the health service we can provide. We can no longer use those medicines and there are already huge shortages. That the local doctors we work with now even have to risk their lives to deliver medicines to ordinary people is going too far. That absolutely has to stop.” See also Haddad rules out sending MP to raise BRL 90 billion after trial - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Rainy season

The aid coordinator sees problems piling up. There are war traumas, there are expanding refugee camps, but there are also life-threatening complications for chronically ill people with diabetes, for example, who have sometimes not received insulin for two months. AzG supports, among other things, three hospitals in the north of the capital Khartoum. “There, too, we see more injured people every day, less material, even very basic resources are running out. These hospitals provide not only emergency aid but also secondary care for pregnant women. If those hospitals have to close, there will be a gaping hole in healthcare.”

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (centre) of the Sudanese army amidst his troops. © via Reuters



As the fighting continues, the stream of refugees swells. “We see a lot of people who still share houses with friends and family. But the cracks in that system are becoming visible. Things are getting worse day by day in the country, this cannot continue. The rainy season is approaching, while sanitation is poor. So you get diseases with diarrhea, life-threatening dehydration and malaria. We’re going through those scenarios.” See also The forerunner of the new generation of African cinema takes the honors at Cannes 2023

Race against the clock

Van Braak has worked as a medical coordinator in difficult places such as Afghanistan and Tigray (Ethiopia). In his daily updates, he sees that the violence has gotten worse again. ,,I wonder how far it can increase, because it is now hitting every day. When I call our people in Khartoum, you hear bangs in the background. We would like to do more, but in the meantime we also often run into bureaucracy. A clock is really ticking in Khartoum, that is a city of millions that has less and less medication, while the injured are piling up. This feels like a race we are losing. We need more drugs, and faster.”

Assistance under pressure

Sudan is also dangerous for aid workers. Van Braak feels safe in Port Sudan, but cannot say how long the aid programs can continue under increasingly difficult circumstances. ,,The current programs are under enormous pressure because of safety. I hope that all warring parties will at least respect what aid is. If we start with that, then we can look further and, for example, get the medicines to the right places.” See also TUI cruise ship crosses the Suez Canal – passengers rush to the railing

Violated files It is no longer possible to count how often files have been violated in Sudan. The Sudanese army on the one hand and the paramilitary Rapid Response Forces (RRF) continue to harass each other. Their leaders seem unimpressed by mediation efforts by the United States, Saudi Arabia and other countries. They hope to gain strategic territory first before serious talk, it seems. In the background, regional sponsors are playing their own cards, with Egypt supporting the Supreme Commander of the Sudanese army, General Al-Burhan, while the United Arab Emirates is a longtime ally of the RRF leader nicknamed Hemedti.