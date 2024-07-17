Anne Hidalgo kept her promise and swam in the River Seine to show that pollution cleanup efforts were effective

Memes about the decontamination of the Seine River in Paris returned with force to social media this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024), after the mayor of the French capital, Anne Hidalgo, kept her promise and dove into the waters that are a symbol of the city.

The dive was a way for Hidalgo to show that the efforts to clean up the Seine River had had the expected results and would leave a legacy for Paris. To date, 1.4 billion euros (around R$8.3 billion at the current exchange rate) have been invested.

“Without the Games, we wouldn’t have made it. Imagine, in a year’s time, a place to swim here, a swimming pool, with everyone able to come and swim. The Games were the engine, the accelerator. But we do it because we need to adapt our cities to climate change.”, said the mayor.

Hidalgo wore a wetsuit that covered nearly her entire body and stayed in the water for about 10 minutes. She swam accompanied by the president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet; the deputy mayor of the Île-de-France region, Marc Guillaume; and dozens of aquatics athletes.

The Parisian mayor became the second French official to take a dip in the Seine. On July 13, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra took a dip in the river.

See memes posted on social media:









Read more: