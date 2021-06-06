Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE financial markets continued their improvement process with the beginning of trading on the first day of the week, amid the continuation of the intensive trading operations of foreign and local institutions on a segment of the leading shares. With the continued improvement in performance, the value of the deals concluded at the close of trading exceeded the level of 1.4 billion dirhams. On the level of indices movement, the general index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange increased by 0.26%, reaching the level of 6,623 points compared to last Thursday’s session, while the general index of the Dubai Financial Market closed at 2820 points, according to the daily monitoring of transactions. The share of «International Holding» continued to attract the bulk of the market’s liquidity, as its trading value exceeded 683 million dirhams, rising to 96.2 dirhams. At the beginning of the week, the rising star of Aldar Properties rose to 3.75 dirhams, following the collection operations that were carried out on the stock during the past days. The value of the deals concluded on him amounted to about 200 million dirhams. Likewise, the “ADNOC Distribution” share maintained its upward trend, reaching 4.35 dirhams, while the share of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank closed at 7.02 dirhams. The value of trading in the capital market amounted to 1.256 billion dirhams, while the number of traded shares reached 125 million shares executed through 2168 transactions. In the Dubai Financial Market, the share of «Emaar» succeeded in rising to 4.05 dirhams, the share of Dubai Islamic Bank 4.92 dirhams, the market share of 1.15 dirhams and “Shu’aa” to 63 fils. The value of trading in the Dubai market reached 156 million dirhams, and the number of traded shares was 91 million shares executed through 1769 transactions.