06/13/2023 – 4:40 am

Facebook and TikTok are currently the social networks with the highest number of users. However, Instagram appears on the scene as the fastest growing one, since, according to data from the OnlyAccounts platform, the app is expected to reach 1.33 billion users this year.

This number represents 86 million more than in 2022 and, by 2027, the number of people using Instagram is expected to grow by 17.2%, reaching 1.56 billion profiles worldwide. It was in 2020 that the user base of Meta’s social network surpassed the barrier of billions of users, maintaining a positive trend of evolution since then.

The younger generations, namely Generation Z and Millennials, are the ones who use this app the most (60%), as well as those who have devices with Android systems – an average of 12 hours per month. In this category, TikTok continues to be king, with an average of 23 hours and 28 minutes of monthly use, almost 20% more than the previous year.
























