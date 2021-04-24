E.s is already a cross with Eintracht games under the Bayer cross. The sixth game for Bundesliga points in Leverkusen was also lost for Frankfurt. 1: 3 on Saturday evening, and the success of Bayer 04, shot out through goals from Leon Bailey (70th), Lucas Alario (80th) and Kerem Demirbay (90th + 1) in the Eintracht goal against André Silva (90th) . + 1), was deserved. In tabular terms, the situation for Eintracht, which is striving for the Champions League, has changed insofar as pursuer Dortmund is only one point behind the team of coach Adi Hütter. BVB won 2-0 in Wolfsburg. So Eintracht knew that Borussia had come even closer. “We noticed,” said Hütter before kick-off. “It’s up to us to do our homework.” In other words, don’t lose – as in all the years before.

It was clear that the Eintracht coach had to bring his team into rotation. Sebastian Rode, who received the yellow card for the tenth time during the 2-0 home win against FC Augsburg, was suspended. Luka Jovic was also left out, as was Tuta and Timothy Chandler. Hütter tried it with Silva as the only tip. Amin Younes, who had been suffering from adductor problems for weeks, first watched the goings-on from the bench. The Moroccan selection player Aymen Barkok was able to prove himself for the German international. Makoto Hasebe led Eintracht as captain.

The game began as Hütter had predicted: Bayer was all about speed. This could have led to success in the fourth minute, but Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp showed his class when Bailey forced him to make a brilliant save from close range in the second Leverkusen attempt. Others were to follow, for example in the ninth minute when Karim Bellarabi took his measurements, but Trapp was back on his feet. In the meantime it was Silva who had the chance to lead Frankfurt, but the Portuguese failed (6th).



Leon Bailey celebrates the goal to make it 1-0.

Image: Reuters





Bayer with bite, Eintracht focused on control and goal protection – that was what it looked like for a long time, which was chosen to be the top game of the 31st Bundesliga matchday because of its late kick-off. However, in order to be a real top game, additional ingredients were required. There wasn’t much of that to be seen until the end of the first half. From Frankfurt’s point of view, this was not a broken leg, a draw in Leverkusen would have at least stabilized the excellent starting position in the fight for the premier class. The 0-0 meant that there were still two points between Eintracht and BVB, which was catching up. With three outstanding season games against Mainz, Schalke and Freiburg, all the trump cards would remain in the hands of Eintracht, which can achieve its dream goal on its own.

After the break, the Hütter-Elf presented themselves more aggressive. Two minutes after the restart, Daichi Kamada could have scored after Silva’s work, but he narrowly missed. The following action by Bellarabi, who had to bring Bayer in the lead in the 53rd minute, was very weak, but missed miserably. The strong Trapp in his 200th Bundesliga game would also have been ready to parry the shot. On the other hand, it was Filip Kostic with his first significant shot that Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky checked and forced a corner kick (57th). The first goal was scored in the 70th minute, and it was not surprising that it was the more agile Leverkusen team who could be happy. After a cross from substitute Moussa Diaby, Bailey had the chutzpah to take the ball right before it crossed the goal line and shoot Trapp through the legs to make it 1-0.

Six minutes later, Hütter tried to avert the impending defeat with a three-man substitution. Jovic, Younes and Chandler came into the game for Hasebe, Barkok and Durm. The hope that we might still be able to balance things out was not fulfilled. On the contrary, it was the Bayer professionals who put the finishing touches and knocked out Eintracht through Alario (80th). The connection goal from Silva, who was successful with the head after a cross from substitute Steven Zuber, was too little (91st). On the contrary: Demirbay immediately increased to 3: 1. Tuta had deflected his shot intolerable for Trapp into his own goal.