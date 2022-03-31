London (dpa)

The British economy grew more than expected at the end of last year, showing its resilience in light of the omicron mutant outbreak.

And the Bloomberg News Agency quoted the National Statistics Office as saying, today, Thursday, that the gross domestic product grew by 1.3 percent during the fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected GDP to rise by 1%.

The service sector has grown faster than previous Census Bureau estimates, and exports have risen even more.

The data also showed that the collapse of the economy during the height of the Corona pandemic was not as bad as previous expectations.

The gross domestic product decreased by 9.3% during the year 2020, compared to previous expectations for a decrease of 9.4%.