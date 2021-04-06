Toni Kroos has the best prospects of making it to the semi-finals of the Champions League with Real Madrid. In the new edition of the final of 2018, the German national soccer player paved the way for the Spaniards to a 3-1 (2-0) home win in the quarter-final first leg against Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

After a magic pass from Kroos, Vinicius Junior scored the 1-0 in the 27th minute. The defense did not look good, seeing the long ball for a long time, but not catching it. The 2-0 win by Marco Asensio (36th), who in turn benefited from a Liverpool defensive mistake, was initiated by Kroos. The 1: 2 for the English was achieved by Mohamed Salah (51st), before Vinicius (65th) restored the two-goal lead with the 3-1. The goal scorer was not covered, and goalkeeper Alisson Becker did not get the ball properly.

On April 14th in Anfield, coach Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC are threatened with the quarter-finals. The 53-year-old had tried hard before the game to take the weight off the game. Neither is it a revenge for the Champions League final 2018, which was lost 3-1 under unfortunate circumstances, nor the last chance to participate in the premier class in the coming season.

Kroos has two goals

Real had to do without Raphael Varane at short notice because of a positive corona test. In addition, offensive strategist Eden Hazard and defense chief Sergio Ramos were injured. The latter had played an inglorious role in the final three years ago, among other things with a head hit against the then Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. Nevertheless, the real defense kept the Englishman, who had been harmless for one half, from their own goal without any problems.

From the start, the Madrilenians determined the game led by the German referee Felix Brych. With a dream pass of around 40 meters on Vinicius, Kroos provided a highlight after 26 minutes. The Brazilian took the ball at full speed with his chest and shot flat to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Marco Asensio used a capital defensive carver from Trent Alexander-Arnold after another long pass from Kroos to make it 2-0.

In the first 45 minutes, the Liverpool team had no chance of scoring, but after the restart, Salah used the first to make it 1: 2. Even after that, the English acted more snappy and courageous than in round one. Real was only temporarily impressed and hit back in the person of Vinicius with the 3: 1 ice cold. Liverpool then braced themselves vehemently, but unsuccessfully, against the defeat.