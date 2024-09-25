The one who walked yesterday in Mexican lands It was Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoftwhich he took advantage of to announce an investment of 1.3 billion dollars in what they call Central Mexico to develop a region of artificial intelligence (AI).

The investment of Microsoft is framed in the “National Artificial Intelligence Skills Initiative”which aims to improve infrastructure and promote AI skills to reach 5 million people in the next three years.

This effort will not only strengthen the technological infrastructure of the country, but will also boost the economy by creating new employment opportunities and improving the competitiveness of Mexican companies.

One of the highlights of this investment is its focus on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Microsoft plans to improve connectivity and encourage the adoption of AI in these companies, which could accelerate their digital transformation and optimize their business operations.

According to company data, the use of AI In SMEs, it is related to improvements in operational efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and personalization of the customer experience.

Microsoft has also announced the program ‘The Bridge Accelerator’, which seeks at least 30,000 SMEs update their business practices and improve their market competitiveness over the next three years.

This program will not only increase the visibility of these companies to potential customers, but will also prepare them to integrate into cross-border supply networks through the AI.

In addition, the company is forming partnerships with governments, industry, academia and civil society to train users, developers, educators and organizational leaders. These collaborations will ensure that people and organizations across the country reap the benefits of this technological shift.

Satya Nadella highlighted several successful initiatives in Mexicosuch as the ‘TECgpt’ platform from Tec de Monterrey, which uses Microsoft generative AI to improve the learning process and increase efficiency and productivity among students and teachers.

Cemex also integrated the AI of Microsoft to improve their productivity and operational efficiency in various areas of the business, including sales, production and supply chain.

THE VULCAN MINING MATERIALS plans to legally defend itself against the expropriation of land and a port in Quintana Roo by the Mexican government. This action, which affects the American mining company, is part of the declaration of a protected natural area between Playa del Carmen and Tulum. The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Vulcan has defended the move as part of its efforts to protect the environment, although Vulcan argues that it is a violation of trade treaties. The situation could have significant implications for trade relations between Mexico and the United States.

MASARI STOCK HOUSE, which runs Ernesto Lopez Quezada, Masari continues to strengthen its position in the financial market. HR Ratings raised its rating from HR A to HR A+ with a Stable Outlook, highlighting its solid financial performance1. The brokerage firm has maintained a capitalization of 78.5% as of the second quarter of 2024, driven by an increase in core capital and the absence of dividend payments. In addition, Masari has expanded its offering of foreign exchange derivative products, helping its clients mitigate foreign exchange risks with solutions such as forwards and options.

MEXICANA, the Mexican state-owned airline, is failing to establish itself in the taste of Mexican travelers, since it only has an average of 50.8 passengers per flight in 180-seat aircraft. Despite this, they announced with great fanfare the acquisition of 20 new Embraer aircraft, with the first delivery scheduled for May 2025. This expansion, although ambitious, raises questions about efficiency and the use of public resources. Optimizing current occupancy could be a more prudent strategy before expanding the fleet.

GRUPO RICA, the Coca-Cola bottler in Hidalgo, Morelos and Puebla, has begun the digitalization of its sales channels with its virtual assistant MAGGY, developed by Yalo. This innovation allows the company led by Miguel Guizado Aguirre to offer products in a hyper-personalized way, increasing sales and improving customer relations. The integration of AI in customer relationship management is transforming the market, driving digitalization and sustained growth.

