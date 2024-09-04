Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

The value of trading in local stock markets reached about 1.33 billion dirhams during yesterday’s trading session. The markets reduced their losses and closed slightly lower at the end of the trading session, supported by purchases by foreign investors and investment institutions.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index closed down 0.13% at 9,367 points, according to yesterday’s official closing prices. The trading session witnessed the conclusion of 21.6 thousand deals, through which 220 million shares were traded, with a total value of 1.01 billion dirhams.

The result of the trading during the session was an increase in the prices of 24 companies, compared to a decrease in the prices of 46 companies, while 43 companies closed stable with no change in their closing prices compared to the day before yesterday.

Abu Dhabi market data shows that foreign investors continued to buy, with their total trading amounting to about 50 million dirhams, net purchase.

The data also shows that the total trading of investment institutions from funds and portfolios invested in the Abu Dhabi market also recorded about 15 million dirhams in net purchase.

In addition, the Dubai Financial Market witnessed trading worth 330 million dirhams, with 11,000 transactions executed, distributed over 178 million shares.

The index closed at 4365 points, down 0.12% or about 5 points from its previous close, while trading witnessed an increase in the prices of 7 companies, a decrease in the prices of 35 companies, and stable prices of 11 companies.

Regarding foreign investment in the Dubai Financial Market, the value of stock purchases by non-Arab foreigners amounted to approximately 139.7 million dirhams, while the value of their sales amounted to approximately 136.8 million dirhams.

The value of purchases by Arab investors, other than Gulf investors, amounted to about 19.8 million dirhams, and the value of their sales amounted to about 24.9 million dirhams.

As for Gulf investors, the value of their purchases amounted to 22 million dirhams, while the value of their sales amounted to about 20.5 million dirhams during the same period.

The total value of purchases of shares by non-Emirati foreigners amounted to about 182 million dirhams, representing 55% of the total value of purchases in the Dubai market, while the total value of their sales amounted to about 182 million dirhams, representing 55% of the total value of sales, so that net foreign investment was almost stable, without change, while market data showed that the total trading of investment institutions in the Dubai market amounted to about 10 million dirhams, net sales.