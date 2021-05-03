Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Received Dubai 1.26 million international visitors during the first quarter of this year spent more than 7.19 million nights in hotels in the emirate, according to data from the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, which estimated the average hotel occupancy at 64%.

Dubai Tourism data showed an increase in the average stay of hotel guests in the emirate during the first quarter of 2021, to reach 5.1 hotel nights, compared with 3.7 hotel nights during the same quarter of 2020, which contributed to reducing the decline in the total number of overnight stays (reserved rooms. From 7.68 million nights in the first quarter of last year to 7.19 million nights during the first quarter of this year, despite the significant decline in visitor numbers resulting from the repercussions of the Covid-19 crisis.

Hotel occupancy

In terms of hotel occupancy rates, Dubai hotels succeeded in recording an average occupancy of 64% during the first quarter of this year, compared to an average of 69% during the same period last year, while the average daily return was about 394 dirhams per room compared to 442 dirhams for a room in The corresponding period is the first quarter of 2020.

In terms of the absorptive capacity of hotel establishments, the total hotel establishments in the emirate decreased from 745 establishments with 127 thousand and 865 rooms in the first quarter of 2020, to 712 establishments with 127,244 establishments in the first quarter of this year, including 413 hotels of various categories that include 102 thousand and 945 rooms, while the total of hotel apartment facilities reached about 186 facilities, including 24 thousand and 299 hotel apartments.

The luxurious five-star hotel rooms accounted for 35% of the total volume of the hotel market in Dubai, followed by the four-star hotel rooms by 28%.

Exporting markets

According to Dubai tourism data, India topped the list of markets exporting international visitors to Dubai during the first quarter, registering more than 320,000 visitors, followed by Russia with 99,000 visitors, France by 46,000, then Egypt in fourth place by about 41,000, and the United Kingdom in fifth place. By about 40 thousand, while South Asia ranked first in terms of the source of visitors to Dubai, by geographical region, after it acquired 31%, followed by Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States by 20%, Eastern Europe with 17%, and then the Middle East. By 11%, and North and Southeast Asia by 4%.

Positive performance indicators

Nader Saifi, General Manager of the Rio Dubai Palm Deira Resort, said that performance indicators during the first quarter were very positive.

He pointed to the continued flow of demand from the local market, especially during the weekends and spring school holidays, during which the resort witnessed high occupancy rates, indicating that the occupancy indicators during the month of Ramadan exceeded expectations, and is expected to rise sharply during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.