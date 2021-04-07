Abu Dhabi (WAM) The market value of shares listed in the local financial markets jumped at the end of the trading session yesterday, to 1.25 trillion dirhams, which constitutes approximately 81% of the UAE’s GDP at current prices during 2019, according to the statistics monitored by the competent authorities, Among them are the financial markets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The financial markets had witnessed strong rises since the beginning of this year, amid the entry of a large number of local and foreign investment institutions to invest in the shares of listed companies, which was reflected in its positive effects on stock prices, which in turn led to an increase in the market value of the majority of companies.

The monitoring of the movement of the market value index of shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (public and private joint stock companies) shows its rise to the level of approximately 893 billion dirhams on the date of April 7, the highest level it has reached. In the Dubai Financial Market, the market value of the shares of listed companies, whether public or private joint-stock, rose to approximately 357 billion dirhams, during the same monitoring period.