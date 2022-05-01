The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council stated that the “Kafaat” program launched by the council within the initiatives and programs of the “Nafes” platform concerned with qualifying and employing young national cadres, aims to develop the skills and expertise of Emirati talents by granting them training programs and internationally recognized certificates in the targeted fields.

On its official pages on social media, the council confirmed that 1.25 billion dirhams were allocated to investments in developing specialized professional skills for national cadres, explaining that the most prominent benefits that will accrue to Emirati talents who will benefit from the competencies program are to enable new and existing employees in the private sector to Apply for internationally recognized certifications in property management, accounting, business administration and technical skills.

He pointed out that there are three conditions for young people to benefit from the privileges provided by the “Kafaat” program, including that the applicant be a citizen of the UAE, that he hold a minimum high school certificate, and finally, that the conditions of the certificate program for those wishing to obtain it must be fulfilled.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

