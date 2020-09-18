Highlights: Human footprints of 1 lakh 20 thousand years old found near a shallow lake in Saudi Arabia

It is believed that at that time homosepians stayed there in search of water and food.

These humans hunted some big creatures and after some time went on further journey from there.

The human footprints of one lakh 20 thousand years old have been found near a shallow lake in northern Saudi Arabia. Homo sapiens are believed to have stayed there in search of water and food. Camels, buffaloes and elephants also used to come to this lake for water. These humans hunted some big creatures and after some time went on further journey from there.

The researchers’ research has been published in the journal Science Advance. Camel, buffalo and elephant footprints have also been found here. These footprints of humans have been found in the Nephud Desert of Saudi Arabia. This shows the way in which the ancestors of humans had migrated from Africa and spread to other parts of the world. At that time, humans and animals did not have the necessary environment to live in this desert area.

In the last 10 years of study, it has been found that this has not always happened and due to the change in climate, this place has become more green and humid. He said that this area has now turned into green fields of grass, fresh water and rivers. These footprints of humans were found in the year 2017 near Althar Lake. These footprints of humans are very special in themselves. From these, it will be known that how humans spread around the world.

Researchers say hundreds of footprints have been found, including seven from Homo sapiens. It also showed that a flock of three to four people were traveling. When these humans arrived there, many big animals were also there at the same time. However, no stone tools have been found there, which suggests that humans came here to drink only water. Also hunted there.