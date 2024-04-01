Dubai – Emirates Today

Public health centers and medical fitness examination centers affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation conducted more than 1,273,000 medical fitness examinations for residency visa applicants during the past year, as part of its continuous efforts that led to the development of the corporation’s services, with the aim of meeting the needs and aspirations of customers, and improving their comprehensive experience.

The month of March of last year witnessed the largest number of customers who conducted medical fitness examinations for residence visas, at 113,398 customers, while April of the same year witnessed the lowest number, at 84,461 customers, as health centers were able to provide services for booking appointments and conducting visa examinations. Quickly and smoothly.

The Director of the Public Health Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Shamsa Lootah, confirmed that the Corporation’s health centers provided the service of conducting medical fitness examinations for residence visas to more than one million and 273 clients in record times, noting that the monthly numbers of clients who visited the centers generally ranged. Between more than 90,000 and 113,000, stressing at the same time that the Foundation is committed to providing the necessary health infrastructure to meet the increasing needs of individuals.

She added that these great efforts come within the framework of the organization's commitment to providing the highest levels of health care and ensuring the safety and health of the population and residents of the United Arab Emirates, noting that medical examinations represent an essential part of the necessary measures to maintain public health standards in the country.

The large numbers that conducted these examinations reflect the Corporation’s efforts and the speed of its health facilities’ response to customer requests, and the provision of its services in a more efficient and effective manner. During the past year, the Corporation worked to provide a number of smart channels to improve the speed and efficiency of obtaining its services, and to ensure that procedures and examinations are completed quickly and accurately, which Creates a more effective and flexible administrative and practical environment.

The Foundation’s response and the readiness of its health centers to receive these numbers also comes within the framework of its efforts to keep pace with the “We are the Emirates 2031” vision, with the aim of achieving the goals of the “UAE Centenary 2071”, by improving the quality of life of customers, and raising the level of their satisfaction and happiness by providing high-quality services in an innovative and advanced manner. Enables them to easily access medical examination services required for residence visas.

