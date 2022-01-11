In the’Western Europe cars electric they broke through the 1 million vehicle sales mark, getting cars more cars minus the figure of 1,190,000 registrations. The growth of full electric cars is therefore confirmed, with a substantial increase in absolute terms given that in 2020 the 800,000 sales had not been exceeded.

According to data published by Schmidt Automotive Research, the market share of electric cars in the 18 major European markets (including the UK and EFTA countries such as Switzerland, Norway and Iceland) rose to 11.2%, a significant improvement from 6.7% in 2020. The month of December 2021 could be a driving force towards 2022: in this period, one in five new cars purchased was a ‘BEV’. The increase is evident in all the European nations taken into consideration, except the Netherlands with a particularly unusual -12.5% ​​due to the reduction in leasing fees and the wait for the new incentives planned for January 2022. In Italy (4.6%), Spain (2.8%) and Greece (2.2%), the share of electricity remains inexorably lower than in the countries further north.

All of this took place in a particularly disheartening scenario for the European car market, with declines everywhere in the total number of registrations. In fact, it is assumed that in a ‘normal’ market condition, without the semiconductor crisis and projected on 2019 results, electricity would have had an 8.4% share. In short, it is not yet time for the electric car manufacturers to celebrate the result. Also according to Schmidt Automotive Research, one thing is certain: in 2022 the average weight of new cars registered will skyrocket, because between preference for SUVs and improvement in PHEV and BEV sales it cannot happen otherwise.

Expectations for 2022 indicate a slight improvement in the electricity market share (around 12.6%), out of a total of 12.2 million cars sold. Optimistic projections, considering that 2021 was the lowest year in terms of sales (10.6 million) since 1984 (10.2 million).