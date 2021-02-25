Astrazeneca’s vaccine is slow to be consumed because many people reject it. Prime Minister Markus Söder wants to rethink vaccination priority.

Munich – The supply is only slowly shrinking. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 223,200 cans of Astrazeneca have been delivered to Bavaria so far. But only 29,000 of these were inoculated by Monday, 35,000 by Tuesday and 41,000 by Wednesday. It says so in the statistics of the Robert Koch Institute. And that is not a unique Bavarian problem. In Baden-Württemberg, 194,000 Astrazeneca cans were delivered, as opposed to only 12,000 vaccinations – a rate of just six percent. The values ​​are similarly bad in Saxony and Hesse. The overall picture is astonishing: of the 1.44 million Astrazeneca cans delivered nationwide so far, only 238,556 found their way into an arm by Wednesday.

Astrazeneca vaccine repeatedly rejected by people – “largely irrational”

So is Astrazeneca really a slow seller? Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU) refers to the Munich Mercury to a certain delay in reporting. But he also confirms that people who want to be vaccinated repeatedly refuse Astrazeneca. Doctors report that in some vaccination centers around a quarter of those who have registered cancel as soon as it is clear that they should get the vaccine from Astrazeneca. And the head of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) confirms this impression. Many doses of the vaccine were left lying around every day, says Thomas Mertens sparkNewspapers. The Stiko boss describes the reasons why Astrazeneca obviously enjoys a lower level of acceptance among the population than the also approved active ingredients from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna as “largely irrational”.

The Astrazeneca corona vaccine is only vaccinated in Germany in the age group up to 65 years of age and is sometimes met with reservations because its effectiveness in protecting against corona infection is reported to be around 70 percent. The effectiveness of the products of the Mainz company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer as well as the US company Moderna, on the other hand, is put at well over 90 percent. Astrazeneca argues, however, that its preparation protects “more or less 100 percent against the severe course of the disease”.

The Astrazeneca corona vaccine is not very popular in Germany. © CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

Doubts about Astrazeneca active ingredient: World Medical President significantly involved

World Medical President Frank Ulrich Montgomery is also likely to be involved in the bad image of the British-Swedish vaccine. His statement that medical staff and nurses should not be vaccinated with Astrazeneca due to the high risk of infection caused a storm of indignation in the medical community. There was also great anger in the state government.

Like Minister of Health Holetschek, Prime Minister Markus Söder is now calling for a rethinking of the vaccination procedure. “That is pretty annoying, this story with Astrazeneca,” says Söder in an online conversation image with children. And: “We have to weigh this vaccination priority again really wisely. To be honest, in the next few weeks, when you see how much is left of Astrazeneca. “

Bavaria is not alone. There are also voices in the Bundestag for more flexibility. “At the moment we have more people who want to be vaccinated than we have vaccine,” states health politician Erwin Rüddel (CDU). And the parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, “no longer wants to slavishly stick to the prioritization” if something is left over. That is not unlikely: On Saturday, 650,000 more cans of Astrazeneca are expected to arrive in Germany.

