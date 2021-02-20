Krise is the wrong word, but Bayern are hit. There is no longer any doubt about that after this Saturday. The newcomer of the year, Frankfurter Eintracht, gave the record champions from Munich their third Bundesliga defeat of the season. After a strenuous program and seven failures, Bayern were clearly inferior to Hessen in the first half and could even have fallen behind by more than 0: 2.

Kamada (12th) and the outstanding Younes (31st) scored the hits against an indisposed team from coach Hansi Flick, who acted lethargic on the defensive and unimaginative on the offensive. But the revolution of the best Bundesliga team of 2021 against the best Bundesliga team of the past ten years ended with the half-time whistle. The Bavarians then dominated as they liked, played scoring chances after scoring chances, but were only able to use one. Lewandowski scored his 26th goal of the season in the 53rd minute.

With their fifth win at a young age, the Frankfurt team shortened their gap to Bayern to seven points, and this Sunday against Hertha BSC, RB Leipzig has the chance to reduce the distance to the leaders by a win to two points. Eintracht central defender Martin Hinteregger said: “We won the first half and fought for it in the second half. In the first half I was able to enjoy the way they played up front. “

Younes circles the ball in the corner

Eintracht could have been behind after just four minutes. But the Frankfurt Younes took a tick too long for his shot after he was played free in the six-yard area. The ball was still blocked. Then there was a five-minute break. Assistant referee Mike Pickel was injured, and it took a while for him to swap roles with the fourth official, Tobias Reichel.

The five-minute break had a drowsy effect on Bayern. They did not get access to the game, the Frankfurter combined, they ran after. In the twelfth minute until the ball wriggled in their goal net. Kamada had completed a remarkable move by Younes and Kostic.



Frankfurt’s goalscorer Amin Younes reminds of Fatih Saracoglu, a victim of the Hanau terrorist attack a year ago.

After that, Munich often conquered the ball, but for a long time it was a pseudo-superiority. The Frankfurters remained more gripping and dangerous in their actions. The 2-0 by Younes was anything but surprising. The small offensive midfielder created some shooting space with a brief body deception against Süle and curled the ball into the corner. And the loan from SSC Napoli almost scored the 3-0 in the 45th minute, but as in his first goal scene, he lacked the final determination.

What Bayern coach Hansi Flick may have said to his pros at half-time: it had an effect. Bayern took command from the start and constricted Frankfurt in their penalty area. It only took until the 53rd minute that Lewandowski scored the 1: 2.

The Frankfurters looked knocked out standing, the equalization seemed to be a matter of time. But Bayern were not clear and precise in their action. They still had enough chances for a hit, but they wasted them. In the end, the Frankfurters saved themselves like ailing boxers on the ring ropes over time and almost hit the lucky punch.

But Neuer saved in the 90th minute against Kostic with a brilliant save. A feat without any impact on the points account. Süle also missed the last Bayern chance, the defeat was perfect. “We played well in the second half,” summed up goalkeeper Neuer. “If we had acted like that in the first half, we would have won the game to a certain extent. But that’s not enough against this Frankfurt unity. “