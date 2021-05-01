The Family Guidance and Reform Department of the Personal Status Court in Dubai was able to settle 6692 cases of family dispute or inheritance disputes, amounting to 74% of the total cases registered with it during the past year, thus preventing them from being referred to court.

The total amounts of settlement of family lawsuits that were amicably resolved amounted to 295 million and 785 thousand dirhams, and the Personal Status Court in Dubai was able to conduct settlements of one billion and 218 million dirhams for inheritance lawsuits that were considered and reached an understanding between the parties without the need to refer them to the judiciary.

In detail, Dubai Courts revealed in its annual report for the year 2020 that the Personal Status Court considered 2,191 cases whose parties insisted on escalating their legal disputes during the past year, while it was able to contain the largest percentage of cases registered with it, up to about 74%.

The Dubai Personal Status Court recorded a remarkable increase in its indicators during the year 2020, as the accuracy rate of its judgments, which was supported in subsequent litigation stages, reached 75% compared to 64% in 2019 and compared to 65% in 2018.

It also achieved an increase in the index of cases ruled from the first session by 96.5% compared to 87.1% in 2019, compared to 94.2% in 2018, despite the repercussions of the spread of the Corona pandemic at the beginning of last year, and the consequent amendment in the system Litigation and temporary closure at the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the Personal Status Court in Dubai has adopted alternatives to litigation by making settlements through the Family Guidance Section concerned with trying to bridge the gap between the two parties to the dispute and ratifying agreements in this way once an understanding is reached between them, and the department was able during the past year to contain 6,692 disagreements.

The alternatives to litigation applied by the Dubai Personal Status Court included exit and reconciliation agreements between heirs that are supervised by the court’s settlement section for amicable resolution.

The Settlements Section of the Personal Status Court was able to settle 131 files for Muslim and non-Muslim inheritance claims during the past year, at a rate of 97.5% of the total files that were referred to the Center, compared to only 2.5% of files whose owners insisted on escalating judicially, and the total amounts of settlements implemented by the department reached one billion And 218 million and 604 thousand dirhams. While the number of family lawsuit files that the Dubai Personal Status Court was able to settle amicably, far from inheritance, there were 386 files, 84.5%, with a total settlement amount of 295 million and 218 thousand dirhams, while 87 files were referred to the judiciary for failure to reach amicable solutions between its parties.

The head of the Personal Status Court in Dubai, Judge Khaled Al Hosani, told Emirates Today: “Judges in personal status courts in the Emirates in general, and Dubai in particular, have openness to all cultures by virtue of their upbringing in a country characterized by diversity, and includes in its territories about 200 nationalities, so they can Understanding the causes of differences ».





