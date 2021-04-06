B.orussia Dortmund remains a mysterious structure. With the 1: 2 defeat they not only bring a decent starting position from their guest appearance at Manchester City to the second leg in the coming week. “We made a very good performance. It’s extremely annoying. We threw everything in. Now the feeling is not so good despite the good performance, ”said defense chief Mats Hummels at DAZN.

They did it again, which didn’t succeed in the end: The team not only had a really good plan against the ensemble of legendary coach Pep Guardiola, which is currently often awarded the label “best team in the world”. You also implemented this plan wisely and with the utmost intensity. Marco Reus equalized a goal by Kevin de Bruyne in the middle of the first half, but Phil Foden managed to make it 2-1 in the 89th minute. “It’s only played half-time”, coach Edin Terzic encouraged his team.

Terzic had ordered rapid counterattacks, a consistent delivery of the best passing players and a good portion of spiciness. “It mustn’t happen that they are more aggressive than us,” said the Dortmund coach before kick-off. “We have to have our hats on when it comes to the subject of second balls.” And that worked perfectly.

The dominance with which the English often crush their opponents did not arise. BVB even had the first chance in the balanced first half when the great Jew Bellingham finished in the penalty area, but did not shoot accurately enough (8th). The crisis team from the Bundesliga played at eye level against the leaders of the Premier League. Until Emre Can made a bad mistake.

Ansgar Knauff surprisingly there

The German international wasn’t even under pressure when he played a risk pass at the center line without any need, Mahmoud Dahoud missed a chance for a tactical foul in the following counterattack before de Bruyne scored the 1-0 from five meters (19th). That was bitter and somehow suited the situation of the two teams. Dortmund are plagued by doubts after the recent league failures and the Englishmen’s confidence seems limitless.

Guardiola claimed that he only spent “five minutes” preparing his team for BVB after his team had won 26 of the last 27 games. But BVB coped with this setback well and stuck to its own plan. Somewhat surprisingly, Terzic had set up 19-year-old Ansgar Knauff, who was previously mostly active for the U19 and U23 of the club and was only allowed to play for a few minutes with the professionals in the Bundesliga.



The black and yellow world was still pink: Reus scores 1: 1.

Sebastian Kehl, the head of the licensed players department, explained the idea behind it: “Ansgar has tremendous speed, we know that we will get space behind the last line.” Knauff actually had good moments again and again, also because the defense of Manchester City was busy with it To control Erling Haaland, who struggled in vain for good situations for a long time. In the 48th minute, the Norwegian had a wonderful chance after a great pass from Dahouds. He won a running duel against Ruben Diaz, but hit Ederson’s ankle at the end.

The Dortmund team worked as a team and dared to do something. Bellingham even equalized after taking advantage of a technical inadequacy from goalkeeper Ederson. But the hit was not recognized because the Dortmund player had come with an open sole above Ederson’s foot, which the uncertain-looking Romanian referee Alin Hategan interpreted as a foul. A tough decision, but not entirely the wrong one.

However, the Dortmunders did not quarrel with resistance of this kind that evening. They remained courageous, and they were lucky again when Phil Foden shot BVB keeper Marvin Hitz from close range (65th). And when the pressure from the English got bigger and bigger in the closing stages, Reus crowned a wonderful move over Bellingham and Haaland with the 1: 1 (84th), which Foden followed with the winning goal shortly before the end. “That was a fight that we should show every three days,” said Hummels.

In a normal football year, Dortmund could now look forward to a big second leg full of enthusiasm: 70,000 people in a full Westphalia stadium, electrified by a big Champions League night, could give the decisive impetus. In the pandemic present, Dortmund’s home strength has evaporated somewhat. But with such an achievement, reaching the semi-finals is by no means utopian. “We have been talking for a year that we want to bring continuity into our game. We don’t have enough games like today, where we show our level, ”said Reus. The game against City “should give us confidence”.