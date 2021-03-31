GAnze two times a German national soccer team has so far lost a game in the World Cup qualification, the last time in September 2001, in the era of rumble football, in the humiliating 1: 5 against England, the other dates from 1985, against Portugal.

On Tuesday evening in Duisburg, the opponent was North Macedonia, and in the end there was an embarrassment for the selection of the German Football Association, as it has not yet existed at this level – 1: 2. Goran Pandev, 37 years old and his country’s record international player, had put North Macedonia into the lead in stoppage time in the first half (45th + 2). It took a penalty kick to equalize Joachim Löw’s team, and Ilkay Gündogan converted after Leroy Sané went down (63.) – a close decision.

After that, the Germans had luck with penalties on the other side when Emre Can’s handball failed to whistle (76th), but it shouldn’t have been: In the 85th minute, Eljif Elmas scored 2-1 for North Macedonia. In spite of the visual superiority and an increase in chances, it was a fiasco for the German team that destroyed much of the delicate signals of the past few days.

Much of what had looked appealing against Iceland and Romania this time seemed like breadless art, the offensive with Sané, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz acted erratically, in the midfield there was a lack of ideas and dominance, and the defense had to at least allow themselves to be conceded. Above all, however, it must have been terrifying for Joachim Löw and his team to see the difficulties that a robust and courageous opponent had to face.

The German game seemed far too lightweight – and at times it was paralyzed. For Löw, qualifying for the World Cup ended in another disaster. If it continues in September, another national coach will be in office and dignity. But it was also a sobering end to the first warm-up phase for the EM. The cautious optimism of the past few days is likely to have given way to a healthy dose of frustration.



The football world is upside down: North Macedonia wins in Germany

The evening began with another campaign on human rights, after the national anthems this time the substitutes poured onto the field, a white banner was unfurled: “We for 30”, hand-painted in black, red and gold, a reference to the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Together with the motifs of the previous two World Cup qualifying games, this resulted in a triptych of goodwill, with the clearest message coming from someone who was absent: from Toni Kroos, who in the podcast “Einfach mal Luppen” and his brother Felix talked about specific grievances in the World Cup. Host country Qatar had denounced.

Regardless of this, the national team wanted to take another decisive step towards Qatar in terms of sport. Löw had put the obligatory warning against the opponent in formulas, according to which the North Macedonians were “washed with all hands” and “not a bit worse than Romania”. He allowed Manuel Neuer a break. For Marc-André ter Stegen it was the first international match since November 2019 in a 6-1 win against Northern Ireland. In addition, Löw only made one more change, the previously ailing Robin Gosens was replaced by Lukas Klostermann; Gosens took over the left position in the back four, Can switched to central defense, Matthias Ginter to the right defensive side. In the event of opposing possession, a 4-2-3-1 formation formed with Gnabry as the first troublemaker and a row of three with Sané, Havertz and Gündogan behind. With the ball, Gosens pushed far forward, creating an extremely offensive 3-4-3, often with five players in the front line.

But the effect of the desired majority was limited. The Germans let the ball circulate, but the North Macedonians were not ready to stand in line, instead blocking rooms and vigorously clearing them from time to time. The Germans, who were keen on ease, didn’t like that at all, the crossbar hit by Goretzka after a pass from Havertz in the 9th minute remained the only significant chance for a long time. Around the 30-minute mark, the topic of graduation then came back to the fore. Gnabry missed two chances from a promising position, one of which Havertz mishandled from a very short distance.



Ilkay Gündogan only hits from the point.

After the two games against Iceland (3: 0) and in Romania (1: 0), the national coach had given his team a good interim report, he praised above all the new or regained compactness. Against North Macedonia, however, something of the old sloppiness was soon to be felt, and there were also some collected sloppiness, so that Ter Stegen could only think that his goal was partially safe. After 24 minutes, a sharp cross from Ademi rushed towards the five-meter space, Can cleared. After a free kick from the right, Ter Stegen had to be wide awake to avoid falling behind. Shortly before the break it happened because Pandev was lurking behind the gate in front of Can’s back and only had to push Bardhi’s template into it. The cheering was loud and violent, and among the Germans: incredulity.

The will was there after the break, but a way could not be found easily. Löw reacted after 56 minutes when he brought in Amin Younes and Timo Werner for Havertz and Gosens, but there was no real effect. Then came the double luck of the Germans, even if after Sané’s hook there was a slight contact with Alioski’s defensive leg, which was just enough for a whistle. How Werner then missed the chance to make it 2-1 belonged to the embarrassing category – which in the end could be said about the entire performance.