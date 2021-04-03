B.orussia Dortmund threatens to miss the Champions League million game for the first time in six years. The team of coach Edin Terzic lost in the groundbreaking duel against Eintracht Frankfurt with 1: 2 (1: 1) and seven game days before the end of the Bundesliga season seven points behind the fourth-placed Hessen.

Dortmund’s Nico Schulz underwent an own goal (11th), Mats Hummels scored to equalize (45th). Andre Silva scored the first Frankfurt win in Dortmund in eleven years with his 22nd goal of the season (87th) – the alleged leading goal of Eintracht by Stefan Ilsanker (65th) had previously been withdrawn due to an offside position after video evidence. BVB also screwed up the dress rehearsal for the premier class quarter-finals on Tuesday at Manchester City.

At the hosts, Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro returned to the starting line-up after their injuries, while at Eintracht coach Adi Hütter relied on a double lead with Silva and Luka Jovic. His team understood the signal and immediately looked for the way forward. This courage was rewarded early on. Filip Kostic crossed after an energetic advance, and Schulz, who was being harassed by Silva, headed the ball over goalkeeper Marwin Hitz into his own goal.

Hummels strikes back

The tour gave the Frankfurters additional self-confidence. Again Kostic came through on the left to the baseline, but Hitz had no problems with Silva’s header (15th). The hosts got better into the game after around 20 minutes. Guerreiro served Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian striker moved from a tight angle (21st). Four minutes later, Haaland failed after a pass from Thorgan Hazard to goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Both teams now combined quickly through midfield, but the decisive pass was often too imprecise. The “wild game” expected by Terzic developed. When the Frankfurters had already prepared for a break, BVB struck back. After a corner, the ball came through Emre Can to Hummels, who reacted quickly and scored from close range to equalize.

Among the guests, Daichi Kamada replaced the ailing national player Amin Younes at the beginning of the second half. And the Frankfurters continued to look for the way forward. At the crucial moment, however, Jovic and Silva often made the wrong decision. Kostic also just missed (52nd).

The Dortmunders fought against it, playfully the appearance left a few wishes unfulfilled. Again and again, BVB made it difficult with simple ball losses. Guerreiro’s graduation was too central (60th). In the Ilsanker scene, BVB was still lucky five minutes later, but then Silva struck on a counterattack when BVB tried everything again to get the winning goal themselves.