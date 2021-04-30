W.hen the impression from Friday evening should actually decide whether Werder Bremen will go into the remaining three games of the season with coach Florian Kohfeldt, the club management would have to express their confidence in the coach on Saturday morning. Courageous, tactically well adjusted and very defensive, Kohfeldt’s team battled through this DFB Cup semi-final against RB Leipzig.

After the last seven defeats in a row in the Bundesliga, that was more than one could trust the team. That it wasn’t enough for the ticket to Berlin, that Leipzig scored a very late goal to defeat Werder 2-1 after extra time – should that be the decisive factor in dismissing Kohfeldt before the games against Leverkusen, Augsburg and Gladbach? In any case, that is the awkward position that the Bremen club management put themselves into with their statement on Monday.

Relegation battle on the Weser with or without Florian Kohfeldt? On Friday evening, the 38-year-old advertised himself despite the defeat. Let’s see if it’s enough to convince supervisory board Marco Bode and sports director Frank Baumann. It has always been a “lively” team that fought for 120 minutes against the second place in the Bundesliga.

Kohfeldt’s colleague Julian Nagelsmann still has the opportunity to say goodbye to Bayern Munich with a title from Leipzig. On May 13th, the Saxons will meet the winner of the game Borussia Dortmund against Holstein Kiel this Saturday in Berlin (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ARD). The goals from Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg were enough for Leipzig to triumph – Leonardo Bittencourt had equalized in the 105th minute.

“Outstanding, men!”

The long cup evening began with superior Leipzigers. However, the greatest excitement of the first half came in the 44th minute. Nordi Mukiele and Davie Selke clashed in the Leipzig penalty area. Referee Manuel Gräfe decided on a penalty. A little later, Gräfe experienced that the intervention in the Cologne cellar could make sense: Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb answered, and Gräfe ran to the video area. There he looked at the scene in peace and took back his decision – Selke had arranged. A penalty would probably have been the crowning glory of the strong Bremen team in this first round, because they had freed themselves from Leipzig’s fetters from the 35th minute and offered RB an open fight.

With the means available: Werder did not even try to play football. Goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka hit the balls out at the back, looked for Selke, who put his head down. Another long ball, this time from Veljkovic, had hit Josh Sargent again over Selke’s head in the 30th minute. The American won against Dayot Upamecano, but then spooned the ball just wide of the goal. There were always enough people from Bremen behind the ball, every one of them threw himself into the duels with wild determination. That was simple and effective – and was praised by Kohfeldt: “Outstanding, men!”

However, RB could have taken the lead in the fourth minute. Alexander Sörloth’s header was blocked by Pavlenka. Rarely did RB enter the penalty area in an orderly fashion, and always a Bremen man on their heels. There was no space! That annoyed the favorites because Werder just didn’t let up in this nickname at first. The popular and often promising path of Leipzig through the middle was initially blocked – unlike three weeks ago in the 4-1 victory in the Bundesliga game, when RB was already 3-0 at half-time.

But that evening it was a different Werder in the empty Weser stadium. Kohfeldt’s eleven kept order, stayed alert, freed themselves at the end of the second half and came to corners and free kicks near the Leipzig goal. Selke did well up front as Agent Provocateur. Leipzig once again struggled with the evaluation of the chances. Substitutes Christopher Nkunku and Yussuf Poulsen shocked the Bremen defense a few times, for example when Nkunku’s shot was deflected into the post (78th minute). Previously, Sörloth had beheaded the bar. Poulsen’s header held Pavlenka in the final seconds of stoppage time.

Extra time was barely three minutes when Werder left a little more space in the middle – and Leipzig promptly punished it. After a quick ball relay, the ball landed over Bremen’s Theodor Gebre Selassie at the exchanged Hee-Chan Wang, who scored 1-0 for Leipzig. But Werder came back in the 105th minute through Leonardo Bittencourt, who took advantage of Upamecano’s mistake to equalize. Leipzig took the 120 minutes to get the 2-1 winner by substitute Emil Forsberg.