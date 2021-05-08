Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority verified the safety of 1.12 million tons of various foodstuffs and allowed them to enter the emirate’s markets during the past year 2020, after verifying their safety and compliance with food safety standards and requirements. These efforts come as a commitment to the authority’s responsibility for the continued flow of food imports to the markets of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to ensure the smooth passage of their passage through the land, sea and air ports. All food shipments coming through the ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi land, sea, air and transit are subject to strict procedures to ensure their safety, as they are examined on the surface, in addition to conducting the necessary laboratory tests to verify their compliance with the approved specifications and standards. All these procedures are carried out easily and conveniently to ensure the stability of the food supply, and to achieve the highest levels of food safety for the well-being and safety of the community of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. According to the statistical report for the year 2020 issued by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the land ports accounted for about 63 percent of the total foodstuffs accepted, and their quantity amounted to about 705.6 thousand tons, while the quantities accepted through the sea ports amounted to about 392.8 thousand tons, or 35 percent. In comparison to only about 2% of the products accepted and imported through the air ports, with an amount of about 19.8 thousand tons.

The total number of food shipments received through the ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached about 57,657 shipments, of which 45,294 were shipped through the land ports, especially the Al Ghuwaifat port, accounting for 79 per cent of the total food shipments received by the emirate, while the number of shipments received through the air ports amounted to about 8299 shipments, representing about 14 Percent, compared to 7 percent for food shipments coming through sea ports. Despite the challenges posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, the flow of food commodities and products continued throughout the past year smoothly and flexibly through all outlets, thanks to the authority’s inspection teams and its commitment to work around the clock to verify official documents and certificates related to imported food shipments, check them, and inspect them. On the incoming food products using modern technologies, and to ensure that all food consignments meet quality and safety requirements and conform to the approved standard specifications. The authority has also been keen to implement a system of control over imported food, which is based on the degree of health risk, to ensure the health and safety of food imported from abroad and to prevent the entry of prohibited foodstuffs or pose a threat to the health and safety of the consumer or threaten public health.