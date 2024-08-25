Today, public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum, and kindergartens, will receive 1.1 million male and female students, marking the start of the first semester of the new academic year 2024-2025.

The teaching, technical and administrative cadres in the country’s schools began their work last Monday, as about 23,000 educational cadres participated in the Professional Development Week, which included 165 training workshops, and the number of training hours reached 656 hours. More than 24,955 male and female teachers attended in 220 private schools in Dubai, as their schools received them with thanks, gratitude, praise, appreciation and motivation.

The Ministry of Education has recruited new teaching staff and competencies in the new academic year, making the appointment process continuous throughout the year, which enables it to fill the gaps and provide the field with the best expertise and competencies.

The Ministry of Education launched a campaign under the slogan “From Student to Leader”. The campaign embodies the Ministry’s vision of preparing a generation of conscious leaders capable of supporting the country’s sustainable development process. The campaign also focuses on highlighting the importance of integrating the roles of all elements of the educational system, including teachers and parents, to motivate students to shape their future according to their ambitions, so that they become influential leaders in their community.

The campaign seeks to achieve a set of main objectives, including enhancing the importance of education as a means to achieve students’ goals and ambitions, consolidating the role of the teacher in inspiring students and encouraging them to innovate, highlighting the role of the family in providing a positive environment for developing students’ skills, and urging students to set their future goals and strive to achieve them.

Through this campaign, the Ministry affirms its commitment to preparing a generation of future leaders capable of contributing to achieving the UAE’s vision for comprehensive development.

The total number of students in government schools in the new academic year 2024-2025 is about 290,000 male and female students across the country. Schools and students are scheduled to work in all tracks, according to a study plan that will continue until the academic year 2025-2026, targeting public and private education schools that apply the Ministry of Education curriculum, technical and applied schools, and students in the integrated continuing education system, as it has been established since the academic year 2023-2024, and amendments and changes to it are subject to agreed-upon controls and mechanisms.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that it has completed all preparations for the new academic year 2024-2025, and that government schools are 100% ready to receive students upon their return to their school seats, through the tireless efforts made by all teams during the past period, to ensure an ideal start to the new academic year.

According to the approved academic calendar, the number of school days in the new academic year for students and bodies of all kinds is 185 days, with 16 weeks in the first semester (78) days, 11 weeks in the second semester (55) days, and 11 weeks for the third semester (52) days. The total number of official holidays is six days, divided between the first and third semesters, with three for each.

Friday is an official working day, and Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays in all emirates, except for the Emirate of Sharjah, which applies a three-day weekly holiday system, including Friday.

The public education community is witnessing the opening of 25 schools, including 12 new schools entering service for the first time, and 13 schools that were under comprehensive maintenance, as part of the Ministry’s plan to keep pace with the population expansion in the country, and meet the increasing demand for public education services.