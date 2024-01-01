Today, students and educational and administrative staff in state schools resume their work in the second semester of the current academic year after the winter break, as about one million and 150 thousand students, male and female, attend their schools in their various educational systems (governmental and private).

School principals confirmed the readiness of classrooms to receive students, pointing out their interest in providing a safe and organized educational environment for them, developing organizational and educational plans to monitor their attendance in schools, and maintaining a healthy environment for them and the administrative and teaching staff, in addition to enhancing cleaning efforts by providing many specialized teams to clean classrooms. School and public facilities.

They also stressed carefully coordinating lesson schedules to ensure a fair and balanced distribution of study materials to students, and adopting an effective and scientific methodology in planning study schedules to meet academic needs.

Schools have activated communication mechanisms between their administrations and students’ families via social media sites, and have developed instructions and instructions to help students return to school actively and diligently.

Schools also set bus schedules to adhere to. They pointed out that these comprehensive efforts embody the schools’ commitment to providing high-quality education and a safe and stimulating environment for students, stressing that the first day of the second semester will witness a successful and fruitful start for all.

The scheduled time programming guide from the Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that the number of school days in the second semester is 59 days, equivalent to 12 weeks, and a trial test and tests at the end of the second semester for Group (B) subjects are scheduled to be held during the period from the fourth to the eighth. From March, the end of the second semester exams for Group (A) subjects were held during the period from March 13 to 22.

The timetable has set spring break for students from March 25 to April 12, while teachers’ break begins on April 1 and continues until the 12th of the same month.