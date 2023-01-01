Today, about one million and 100 thousand male and female students in public schools and private schools that follow the Ministry’s curriculum and foreign curricula will return to their seats, marking the start of the second semester of the academic year 2022-2023, for students and administrative and educational cadres, after the winter vacation that extended from last December 12 for students. and December 19 for teachers through January 1, 2023.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has completed all its preparations to secure an optimal start for the academic semester, as the preparations included ensuring the readiness of the 564 schools to receive students and ensuring that all operational plans developed in advance are ready to receive students.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, congratulated the students on their return to their studies, wishing them success and more achievements in their educational journey.

She indicated that each semester represents an important station through which students approach the realization of their aspirations and the hopes of the state that is betting on them to continue its development and progress. She also praised the great efforts made by the educational and administrative cadres and all the partners of the educational system since the beginning of the current academic year to upgrade the educational system, support the student s’ march, empower them and provide them with the best knowledge to continue the path of state excellence and progress in various fields.