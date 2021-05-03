Hertha BSC has not forgotten how to play football after fourteen days of quarantine due to various corona infections in the team and in the coaching team. The team of coach Pal Dardai took the first of three catch-up games at 1. FSV Mainz 05 on Monday evening after a largely uncertain first half kick for the rally with six Bundesliga games in twenty days. She earned the 1: 1 in the last very strong Rheinhessen.

The Berliners even took the lead with Tousart’s header (36th minute), Mwene equalized for Mainz four minutes later. In the end, both teams were relatively happy with the result. Mainz, now in eight games without a defeat, is twelfth in the table with 35 points three game days before the end of the season, while Hertha has now indicated with 27 points that it will soon move from the penultimate place in the table towards the rescue bank could say goodbye.

Head coach Pal Dardai, who, like the players Jarstein, Plattenhardt and Lukebakio, was one of the sick Berliners, expressed his satisfaction. “It was a point worked out,” he said, assessing the outcome of this encouraging evening. Dardai praised the noticeably “better moves” of his team in the second part of the game. “We were here because of the point, and we’re happy to take it with us,” he said before the next tests with the home games against SC Freiburg on Thursday and Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

In the early stages, Mainz negligence prevented coach Bo Svensson’s team from capitalizing on their superiority early on. Boetius stumbled his opportunity (8th) and then hit the bar with a soulful lifter after Khedira’s unsuccessful rescue attempt (9th). When Szalai then failed after Barreiro’s fine pass to goalkeeper Schwolow (20th), it dawned on the Mainz team that their usury could also be punished. “I should have scored the goal,” the Hungarian grumbled at his missed opportunity.

Far from the gala form against Bayern

The first to strike in this duel were the Berliners. After central defender Bell, who had already been warned, fouled Cunha, it was time for Tousart to punish the 05er after Guendouzi’s free kick with a header, his first Bundesliga goal. Then, as a precaution, coach Bo Svensson Bell switched to Hack. Four minutes later, the last strong Mainz Mwene celebrated his debut in the top division when the left wing sprinter heaved the ball into the Berlin Toreck from a half-right position and 22 meters away from the goal. With that the contingent of goals was exhausted that evening.

After the change, the situation equalized. Amazingly, the Mainz team looked a little more tired than the Berliners, who were getting better and better into the game. The 05er were far from the gala form in the 2-1 victory over champions Bayern Munich about a week ago. The 05er were finally lucky that the substitute Piatek shot the ball past the goal in front of goalkeeper Zentner (82.). A 2-1 victory for the capital club would have been a little too much of a good thing.