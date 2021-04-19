D.he FC Liverpool missed the leap to fourth place in the English Premier League, accompanied by massive protests against the Super League plans. Team manager Jürgen Klopp’s eleven only scored 1-1 (1-0) at promoted Leeds United despite a long lead.

Diego Llorente (87th) equalized Liverpool’s lead from Sadio Mane (87th). The Reds must continue to tremble for qualification for the premier class – in which they may neither want nor be allowed to participate in the coming season.

In front of, in and even above the stadium in Leeds there were protests on Monday against the planned Superliga, of which Liverpool is a founding member. When the team bus arrived, fans displayed a banner on the fence that read, “Love for the game of the working class, ruined by greed and corruption. RIP LFC. Thanks for the memories ”, a plane flew over the arena with a banner that read“ Say no to the Super League ”.

Opponents Leeds also did a great job: all players wore shirts with the slogans “Football is for the fans” and “Champions League – deserve it” as they warm up. According to Klopp, the shirts were also in the Reds’ cabin.

“I can understand that”

The former Bundesliga coach meanwhile showed understanding for the protests of the fans against the Super League. “People are not happy about it, and I can understand that,” said the 53-year-old at Sky Sports: “The most important thing in football is the fans and the team. We have to make sure that nothing gets in the way. “



Anger in Leeds: Football fans run storm against the planned Super League.

:



Image: dpa





He himself only found out about the plans on Sunday. “I heard about it for the first time yesterday. We have some information, not a lot, most of it from the newspapers, ”he said.

Klopp had already spoken out against a possible elite league of European top clubs in 2019. “I hope there will never be this Super League,” emphasized the coach in an interview with kicker. He was still of this opinion. “My opinion has not changed,” said Klopp on Monday evening.

British government opposes Super League

The British government meanwhile wants to stop the plans for a European Super League by all means. The minister responsible Oliver Dowden said on Monday in the British House of Commons. “This move is against the spirit of the game,” said Dowden, who described football as “one of the country’s greatest national institutions” that must be protected.

First of all, it is up to the football associations to react. He therefore met with representatives of the Football Association (FA), the Premier League and Uefa, the conservative politician reported. There are robust rules at association level and these are now being rightly considered. “You have our full backing,” said Dowden.

As FA President Prince William already criticized the project. “I share the fans’ concerns about the proposed Super League and the damage it can do to the game we all love,” wrote the second in line to the British throne on Twitter.

However, if the plans for the Super League cannot be overturned by the associations, the government will act, said Dowden. “All options are on the table, we will sound out every possibility.” This could refer, for example, to regulations on management structures and competition law. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also criticized the plans on Monday as “bad news”.

Dowden also announced a fan-led review to ensure the long-term future of football. “If the past year has taught us anything, it is that football is nothing without its fans,” said the minister.

Among other six English Premier League clubs committed on Sunday to founding a new European Super League, which is to compete with the Champions League. With the exception of a few places, participation in the competition should be permanently reserved for a group of a few top clubs. According to a report by “Spiegel”, the German clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund should also be among them.