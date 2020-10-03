In the prize poker with Telefónica, boss Dommermuth got off the ground. Now the Hessians are relying on concessions for fast 5G radio. By Klaus Schachinger, Euro am Sonntag

B.Telecom service provider 1 & 1 Drillisch overstimulated its hand in the prize poker with Telefónica Deutschland. With retroactive effect from July 1, the subsidiary of United Internet (UI) now has to pay higher fees for using the O2Network of Telefónica Deutschland.

This round in poker went to partner Telefónica Deutschland. Ralph Dommermuth, head of UI and 1 & 1 Drillisch, had to lower the annual forecast of the two companies and sent the shares on a rapid decline. At the top, the papers lost more than 30 percent.

Apparently, investors have had enough of Dommermuth’s back and forth over the numbers. Because the manager, a tough computer and persistent negotiator, had only raised the forecast in August. Now the telecom service provider 1 & 1 Drillisch from Maintal near Frankfurt expects 600 million euros in operating profit for the current financial year instead of the previously targeted 684 million euros.

Because of the sharp adjustment, the stock crashed. Investors had probably calculated with higher fees for the next twelve months and thus not with a high burden on profit margins.

Dependent on each other

1 & 1 Drillisch is dependent on the networks of the German subsidiary of the Spanish Telefónica group. The reverse is also true, however: In order to promote competition, the Federal Network Agency had imposed the requirement on the operator of the O2 network to make 30 percent of the capacity available to competitors. Telefónica Deutschland also pays its dividend to the parent company in Spain of the approximately 500 million euros that 1 & 1 Drillisch transfers each year. The partnership must work in the long term.

When it comes to poker, Dommermuth is primarily concerned with better conditions for roaming across Germany in the 5G network. 1 & 1 Drillisch cannot and does not want to span its own 5G network nationwide. Financially, the UI subsidiary can withstand the pressure in the negotiations. At the end of June, the service provider had 10.24 million mobile phone contracts and 4.33 million broadband customers. The Hessians have around half a billion euros in reserves, 400 million of them in the pool with UI.

Burglary: Investors have reacted strongly to the revised earnings forecast for 2020. Long-term investors take the opportunity to get started.

Recommendation: Buy

Target price: 25.00 euros

Stop rate: 15.20 euros